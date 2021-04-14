Critical Role Dungeons & Dragons Munchkin and Puzzles Are On Sale Now

Fans of the Critical Role Dungeons & Dragons series can get a dose of the Mighty Nein's adventures thanks to a new twist on the classic card game Munchkin from The Op. What's more, a pair of Critical Role 1000-piece puzzles were released alongside the game.

In Munchkin: Critical Role, you can kill monsters and grab loot as Fjord Stone, Yasha Nydoorin, Caduceus Clay, Caleb Widogast, Beauregard Lionett, Jester Lavorre, and Nott the Brave. The updated game includes 160 pieces of art that immerse you in Wildermount. There are also plenty of items and Allies in the deck that will be familiar to fans that watched Critical Role's second campaign. You can order the game here at The Op for $24.99.

As for the 1000-piece Critical Role puzzles, there are two options - a Vox Machina version that's based on the first campaign and a Mighty Nein that's inspired by the second. Both feature gorgeous artwork. You can order the Vox Machina version here for $14.99. The Mighty Nein version is available here for the same price.

“Fast-playing and silly, Munchkin appeals to a very wide audience,” said Phil Reed, CEO of Steve Jackson Games, in a press statement. “In this version of Munchkin, fans will compete to grab magic and kill monsters specific to Critical Role, such as Lorenzo and Avantika.”

"We're thrilled to see the world and characters of the Mighty Nein come to life in card game form with Munchkin, and we can't wait to share it with the ‘Critters’. We wouldn't be here today without them,” said Ben Van Der Fluit, Vice President of Business Development for Critical Role.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.