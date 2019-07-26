Critical Role Gives One Character a Massive Change

Change has come to Critical Role. The popular web series, which features a group of nerdy voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons, is no stranger to shocking and unexpected moments. Last year, Critical Role fans dealt with the unexpected death of Mollymauk Tealeaf, played by Taliesin Jaffe. And just a few weeks ago, the fanbase was stunned when the barbarian Yasha, played by Ashley Johnson, turned on the party under the sway of a dark god. While last night’s episode featured no deaths or betrayal, it did feature another massive plot twist – with one of the party members cutting themselves off from their source of power.

Travis Willingham’s character Fjord is a Warlock with a pact to Uk’otoa, a trapped leviathan-like demigod. In exchange for his powers, Uk’otoa demanded that Fjord free it from its prison by depositing three cloven crystals into three ancient temples scattered around the world. While Fjord and the Mighty Nein placed two of the crystals within their respective temples, thus granting Fjord additional powers, he held off on traveling to the third temple after learning that Uk’otoa was an evil demigod. But Uk’otoa was not a patient patron and threatened Fjord several times in his dreams about taking away Fjord’s powers should Fjord not comply with its wishes.

Last night, the Mighty Nein traveled to the Kiln of the Wildmother, an ancient forge in the Greying Wildlands connected to Caduceus Clay, the firbolg cleric played by Taliesin Jaffe. In recent weeks, the Wildmother had seemingly intervened on Fjord’s behalf with Uk’otoa, causing Fjord to become curious about the ancient goddess. When Uk’otoa confronted Fjord in his dreams again, Fjord made the decision to sever his ties with his former patron by throwing his sword – the symbol of his pact – into the molten metal at the heart of the kiln. The move seemed to work, but at the cost of all of Fjord’s magical powers.

While Fjord didn’t die in last night’s episode, it did leave the character in a unique predicament. Fjord is a Level 9 Warlock without a Pact, and no magic abilities. And while the rest of the party assured Fjord that he was more than just a conduit for his patron’s power, he no longer has access to his trusty Eldritch Blast or his small supply of high tier spell slots, which limits his effectiveness in combats…especially as he has an 11 in Strength.

Last night’s episode offers a TON of potential story beats moving forward. Will Fjord need to re-class entirely, or will he make a new Pact with a being such as the Wildmother? Will Uk’otoa find a new patron to free it from its one remaining chain, or can the watery demi-god still exert some sort of influence over Fjord now that their ties are suddenly severed?

We’ll find out more at Critical Role‘s live show, which takes place next Friday at Indianapolis. If you’re attending the Critical Role live show, be sure to reach out to me on Twitter at @CHofferCbus if you want to say hi beforehand and chat all things D&D!