New Crossfire Movie in the Works at Sony From Fast and Furious Producer

Sony is reportedly bringing another video game movie to the big screen. More specifically, it’s being reported that Sony Pictures has struck a deal with South Korean game developer Smilegate to create a movie adaptation of its massive hit game, Crossfire, which despite little presence in the western market, is big in South Korea, China, and other regions.

The report comes way of Variety, which notes that Chuck Hogan is penning the movie while Neal H. Mortiz has been tapped to be its producer. The former is perhaps best-known as the writer of 2010’s The Town and 2016’s 13 Hours. Meanwhile, the latter is probably best-known for Fast and Furious, as well as 2003’s Out of Time and 2007’s I Am Legend.

Alongside Sony, Tencent Pictures is attached to the the film as a co-producer and co-financier. As for Mortiz, he will produce via Original Film, who he has worked with in the past and is working with right now on the upcoming Bloodshot adaptation.

For those that don’t know: Crossfire is an online tactical first-person shooter for PC from Smilegate Entertainment. According to Smilegate, the game has one billion registered players, and six million concurrent players. It’s unclear if this is still the case, but at one point it was the world’s top-grossing online game and is one of the highest-grossing video games of all time, grossing nearly $11 billion as of 2018. In other words, it’s massive, mostly thanks to the Chinese market, where it released via Tencent.

Now, as you may know, a movie adaptation of the 2007 game was announced back in October 2015. It’s unclear if this is that same adaptation or not, but if it isn’t, it has seemingly been replaced by this project. In addition to the movie, a remake and sequel are currently in development at the South Korean developer, while Remedy Entertainment is working on a single-player campaign for the title that will be incorporated into the Xbox One version of the game, CrossFire X, which will release as a free-to-play title sometime this year.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any installment of the game coming to PS4, but maybe that will change now that Sony is involved with the movie adaptation.