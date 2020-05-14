Crusader Kings III Release Date Revealed

Paradox Interactive has revealed the release date for Crusader Kings III, its new grand-strategy game coming to PC, via Steam, later this year. More specifically, the strategy game kings have revealed that the latest installment in the award-winning and best-selling Crusader Kings series will release worldwide on September 1, 2020. And to accompany this news, the Swedish games developer and games publisher has released a brand new story trailer for the title.

On top of this, Paradox Interactive has also opened up pre-orders for the game now that it has a release date. At the moment, it's unclear if there are any incentives to entice players into pre-ordering, but it does reveal that the game will cost $50.

For those that don't know: Crusader Kings III is a sequel to one of the most popular strategy games of all time, Crusader Kings II, which despite releasing back in 2012, commands a passionate, active player base.

According to Paradox Interactive, the third game in the series will bring with it new historical content and character options, plus a slew of new features, and other improvements and enhancements you would expect for a sequel to a game that's seven years old.

"Guide a royal dynasty through the centuries," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "Claim new lands through diplomacy and marriage, or use your armies to conquer your neighbors or unite a divided realm. When swords and seduction fail, however, spies and poison may still be effective."

Crusader Kings III will be available on PC when it releases this September. Below, you can more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features:

Character Focused Gameplay: Every character you play or interact with has their own unique personality. Events and options in the game are largely determined by the type of person you are.

Infinite Possibilities: Play as any noble house from Iceland to India, Finland to Central Africa over five centuries. Interact with wandering guests, stubborn children, devious spymasters and saintly holy men in an elaborate tapestry of medieval life.

Waging War: Rally your vassals and raise your men-at-arms to besiege enemy castles or put down rebellions. Personal prowess on the battlefield can win you great honor, but strategic planning is the path to victory.

Royal Marriages: Spread your dynastic DNA throughout the world, stamping your royal seal on the crests of kingdoms and duchies far and wide. Marry for power and raise children to press claims on new lands.

Saints and Sinners: Keep faith with your religious leaders or perform great crimes in the interest of the state. When the going gets tough, you can always embrace a heresy or craft a new religion more in line with your character’s priorities.

Schemes and Skullduggery: Learn the secrets of your courtiers and vassals so you can blackmail them for their support. Seduce your way into a superior’s good books, or plot the untimely demise of an unfortunate relative.

Events Inspired By History: Experience great holy wars, peasant revolts, cadet branches of dynasties, heretics, superstition, castles, knights and wars over inheritance.

3D Character Portraits: Characters age and change appearance as their traits take a toll on their body. The higher the rank, the fancier the clothing.

And much more: Holy Orders, mercenaries, pagan and Viking raiders, easily customized rule sets and a beautiful new map to play on.

