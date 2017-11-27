Gamers Are Abusing an Office Depot Promotion to Save Big on New Consoles

If you’ve been looking for some great Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals on a new console, you may have been a bit disappointed in your search. Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch consoles have no been officially discounted anywhere — not even through Target’s store-wide Cyber Monday 15% discount. Some crafty gamers have found a really great workaround, though, and it’s already working like a charm for many. Check out Office Depot’s holiday advert right here.

If you scroll over to page twenty-two of the ad you’ll see a special offer on gift cards. When you spend $100 or more on any of the listed gift cards, Office Depot will give you an instant $20 off. One of those gift cards is to GameStop, and now maybe you see where we’re going with this.

Office Depot is effectively giving your $20 for free whenever you buy $80 of GameStop credit. A Nintendo Switch is $300, which means that, using these gift cards from Office Depot, you can effectively purchase one for $240. Sure, you’re going to pay a little tax, but you’re still saving some serious scratch, and it’s better than no discount at all.

If you’re in the market for an Xbox One X, which is $500, you’re going to end up paying $400 (plus tax). Obviously you’re going to have to add an extra stop to your shopping trip in order to pick up the gift cards from Office Depot, but it’s worth it. If any store offered $100 off an Xbox One X on their front page advertisements, people everywhere would be clamoring to pick them up. If you’re willing to do a tiny bit of extra driving, you’re getting that same deal!

Good luck out there, bargain hunters. This Office Depot deal will be live until December 9, so take advantage of it while you still can!