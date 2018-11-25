Cyber Monday: The Big SanDisk MicroSD Sale For Nintendo Switch is Back

During the week of Black Friday Amazon dropped the biggest sale on SanDisk microSD cards that we’ve ever seen. It was a boon for anyone that owns (or will own) a Nintendo Switch because the meager amount of onboard memory is wildy insufficient if you plan on dowloading games. If you missed the original sale, we have good news – it’s (mostly back)!

At the time of writing, you can grab the SanDisk 64GB microSD card for $11.99 (52% off), a 128GB card for $19.95 (31% off), 200GB card for $29.99 (38% off), and a 256GB card for $39.99 (44% off). Unfortunately, the 400GB card wasn’t reduced back to the absurd $79.99 price tag that it was last week, but you might want to keep tabs on that link just in case it changes. We wouldn’t wait too long though – the prices on all of these cards are liable to change at any time. We also don’t recommend getting anything less than 128GB. Even that amount of storage will go quickly.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Finally, you might also want to consider picking up Nintendo’s Pro Controller. In most situations, it is the best controller for the Nintendo Switch. In fact, it’s one of the best controllers on the market, period.

The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has everything – excellent ergonomics, motion controls, HD rumble, amiibo functionality, and epic battery life (up to 40 hours). That would explain the standard $69.99 price tag. However, the Black Friday deal on the controller brings the price down to $59.99, which is as low a price as we’ve ever seen on it. You can get the deal at Walmart and Amazon right now while the sale/supplies last.

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.