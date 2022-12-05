Cyberpunk 2077 Getting New Release in 2023

A new version of Cyberpunk 2077 is planned to release in 2023, CD Projekt has confirmed. Although Cyberpunk 2077 launched roughly two years ago, the RPG has only really been coming into its own in the latter half of this year. This is partially thanks to the rousing success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the announcement of future DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. Now, to coincide with the launch of that upcoming expansion, CD Projekt has revealed that it will be releasing a new edition of the game much like it previously did with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Announced by CD Projekt CEO Adam Kiciński, a "Game of the Year" version of Cyberpunk 2077 will release at some point in 2023. This edition of the title will arrive after the game's Phantom Liberty DLC releases. Currently, CD Projekt hasn't stated when Phantom Liberty will launch, but it is known that this will be the only major piece of DLC for the title. As such, once Phantom Liberty has become available, CD Projekt will let loose a new version of Cyberpunk 2077 that contains all post-release content in a single bundle.

"It's the natural order of things," Kiciński explained. "It was the same with [The Witcher 3], which, after both expansions, was finally released as a Game of the Year Edition and has been on the market that way ever since. The same can be expected in this case."

Given that Phantom Liberty is only going to be available on current-generation versions of Cyberpunk 2077, it seems likely that the Game of the Year release will only be purchasable for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC platforms. While this isn't currently known for certain, though, we should learn more details in the coming weeks and months.

[H/T Stockwatch.pl via Insider Gaming]