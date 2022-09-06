Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC Officially Revealed

CD Projekt Red officially announced Cyberpunk 2077 DLC this week during its latest Night City Wire stream by unveiling Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. It's a DLC that'll expand the Night City are players grew accustomed to in the base game and is one that's gotten its first trailer now to tease some of what's involved. Perhaps more than anything else, this brief DLC teaser has also raised questions about what it entails and what it means for Cyberpunk 2077's story.

First things first, the trailer for the new DLC can be seen below. It features Cyberpunk 2077's protagonist, V, as well as a mysterious voice who seems to be guiding V's words to repeat an oath pledging allegiance to the New United States of America. A brief bit of text accompanying the trailer on the Cyberpunk 2077 site offers some more information.

"Get ready for Phantom Liberty — a spy-thriller expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 set in an all new district of Night City," a preview of the new DLC said. "Coming in 2023 to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia."

I, V, do solemnly swear that I shall faithfully serve the New United States of America.



Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty – coming in 2023.#Cyberpunk2077 #PhantomLiberty pic.twitter.com/UveFE17CBx — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 6, 2022

You'll notice there are a few important details included in that synopsis as well. For one, the DLC is going to be coming out in 2023, though that shouldn't be a surprise to many given that we're in September, we haven't heard much about the DLC until now, and the rest of the year is already pretty crowded with new releases. It's also worth noting that this DLC is only planned for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as far as consoles go meaning that those who were playing Cyberpunk 2077 on the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 are locked out of this DLC if they don't plan on upgrading to the newer consoles.

Aside from that info, the page for the DLC announcement tells us absolutely nothing else about the game. With that absence of info, Cyberpunk 2077 fans who aren't picky about looking through spoilers will undoubtedly turn to the past potential leaks to try and piece together what's shown in this trailer with what surfaced online in recent months to see if anything lines up.

Dialogue in the trailer also brings about questions of when in the game this takes place and, on a larger scale, how the DLC will be implemented. If it takes place after the events of the main story, does Keanu Reeves' Johnny Silverhand being back means that one ending is canon? If not, how does the game rationalize a whole new region of Night City being explored that wasn't accessible before? We'll hopefully find out more about this in the coming months, but if nothing else, all will be revealed whenever this DLC launches next year.