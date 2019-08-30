Cyberpunk 2077 15-Minute Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Today, as it said it would, Polish developer CD Projekt Red revealed 15 minutes of new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay, providing yet another deep dive and tease for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia players looking forward to the 2020 title. More specifically, it revealed the gameplay footage it showed to both attendees and press of E3 and Gamescom. So, if you attended either of these shows, this won’t be new for you, but for the larger public, this is brand-new gameplay. And, as always, the game looks bar-setting.

In addition to a healthy slab of cut gameplay footage — which reveals a new district, Pacifica, in Night City — the video also reveals some more specific parts of the RPG, such as its menu screens, which look way less convoluted than the menu screens in The Witcher 3. Not only are the menu screens clean and easy to understand, but they match the game’s cyberpunk aesthetic pretty well. And of course, there’s also some Keanu Reeves.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will hit worldwide on April 16, 2020. As for next-gen ports, CD Projekt Red has hinted the game will come to PS5 and Xbox Scarlett, but hasn’t officially announced anything.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official CD Projekt Red elevator pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

