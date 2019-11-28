Cyberpunk 2077 Will Let You Burn the City Down With Keanu Reeves

2019 is winding down, and looking back, the biggest moment of the year may still very well be the reveal that Keanu Reeves will not only be in Cyberpunk 2077, but the John Wick actor will play a major role in the game. That said, when asked if we will get the option to burn Night City down with Reeves like his character Johnny Silverhand says in the trailer, CD Projekt Red said “of course.” Unfortunately, no further details were disclosed about this, so it’s unclear if you will literally be able to burn the city down or if that’s more figurative. Chances are it’s the latter, but it’s exciting nonetheless, and once again confirms that we will be seeing plenty of Reeves in the ambitious open-world role-playing game.

The Polish developer also revealed some other interesting details. For example, we now know that if you wait too long to pick a dialogue option, the person you’ll talking to will eventually start getting annoyed. And in some cases, this will have consequences.

Meanwhile, if you commit petty crimes in the game, the police won’t really care because that’s normal life in Night City. However, if you do something more extreme, like start shooting or running people over, the police will quickly be all over you, and from the sounds of it, you don’t want to mess with them.

Another interesting tidbit is that CD Projekt Red promises there will be more diversity than its previous game, The Witcher 3, which is loosely based in Slavic folklore. That said, it sounds like not every character you see in the city will have a unique model, which isn’t very surprising given how many there are.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, and next-gen consoles. It will be available on April 16, 2020, barring any delay of course.