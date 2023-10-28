Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Players Surprised With Free Download

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty players have been surprised with a free download. According to most critics and consumers alike, Phantom Liberty is one of the best releases of 2023 and a must-play for Cyberpunk 2077 fans. In other words, the expectation is that every person interested in playing Cyberpunk 2077 in 2023 picked up Phantom Liberty. If you check this box, and if you are also Amazon Prime subscriber, you have a new freebie to enjoy.

More specifically, those that check both of these boxes can now enjoy "the latest iconic Barghest weapon," which is the "Pit Bull Power Assault Rifle." If you don't own Phantom Liberty or if you do but aren't an Amazon Prime subscriber, then you can't download the freebie below.

"Expand your illegal arsenal and get your hands on the latest Iconic Barghest weapon thanks to Prime Gaming," says CD Projekt Red of the new free download. "Owners of both an Amazon Prime membership and Phantom Liberty can now snag the Pit Bull Power Assault Rifle – perfect for ruling the streets of Dogtown."

It's unclear how long this freebie is available to download or whether there are any plans to every offer it to those without an Amazon Prime subscription. Unfortunately, for many, the answer to the latter is probably not.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more news, rumors, leaks, and deals as it all pertains to Cyberpunk 2077, click here.

"While some of Cyberpunk 2077's issues still linger, and the new content isn't without its own flaws, CD Projekt Red has done a commendable job at making me like a game I previously had disdain for," reads a snippet from our official review of the Phantom Liberty expansion. "Phantom Liberty continues to prove CD Projekt Red has a deft hand for high-quality storytelling and has now shown it can provide strong RPG gameplay to match. As CD Projekt Red moves on to the next Cyberpunk game, it has a strong foundation to build off of which should hopefully result in a noticeably improved sequel should all the right lessons continue to be learned."