Cyberpunk 2077 Players Are In Love With New NPC

Cyberpunk 2077 players have discovered a new NPC in the game and they are in love with her. It's unclear if the NPC was added with the 2.0 update or the Phantom Liberty expansion, but she wasn't in the base game. Further, she's insanely detailed for an NPC, at least on PC. How she looks on mid-range PCs or console is unclear, but on high-end PCs she looks like a prominent character, complete with a level of detail you don't see from NPCs in almost any other game, let alone an open-world game with a large number of NPCs.

Who this NPC is, we don't know, but one of the top posts on the game's Reddit page right now is dedicated to her. Titled, "the most elegant and beautiful random NPC I've found in any game," it features three different screenshots of the character and shows off an impressive level of detail for any type of character, let alone an NPC that as far as we can tell is completely inconsequential. What's weird though is she looks noticeably more impressive than other NPCs in the game.

To this end, one of the most popular comments on the post notes that said user thought it was a cosplay when they first scrolled by it. In fact, several comments echo this exact remark.

To our understanding, NPCs are somewhat randomized but with handmade assets. This provides variety, but an attention to detail beyond complete procedural generation. This also explains why so many have never seen this NPC and why her level of detail is so impressive for an NPC.

