Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077 Project Announced

CD Projekt Red is working to adapt Cyberpunk 2077 into a live-action project of some sort, the studio announced this week. The creators of the Cyberpunk 2077 game and the newest content for it, the Phantom Liberty DLC, said as much during a day of investors meetings where they divulged how well the expansion had done and what Cyberpunk 2077 sales looked like overall among other figures. It has not been said yet, however, whether this will be a TV show or a movie, but judging by who CD Projekt Red has partnered with, a TV show seems more likely.

Anonymous Content is the studio CD Projekt Red partnered with for this live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project. While the company has worked on movies like The Revenant and Spotlight in the past, you may better recognize some of the TV series it worked on including Schitt's Creek, True Detective, Mr. Robot, 13 Reasons Why, Dickinson, and Saint X.

CD Projekt Red's Live-Action Cyberpunk 2077 Project

Amid its Thursday presentations, CD Projekt Red shared a brief status update on the project that we're just now hearing about today. For those who are very tuned in when it comes to the world of Cyberpunk 2077, you'll be happy to hear that CD Projekt Red said it'll be working closely with Anonymous Content on the production of this story.

"The new project is at an early development stage and has currently commenced searching for a screenwriter to tell a brand-new story set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077," CD Projekt Red's announcement said. "Garrett Kemble, David Levine, Ryan Schwartz, and Bard Dorros will produce on behalf of Anonymous Content alongside Charlie Scully. Anonymous Content's AC Studios will serve as the studio on the project. The project will be developed in close collaboration with the Cyberpunk 2077 creative team. More information about the project will be made available as the partnership between Anonymous Content and CD PROJEKT RED progresses."

Looking broadly at what CD Projekt Red has already done with Cyberpunk 2077 and what its done with its other major series, The Witcher, it shouldn't be surprising to see the studio want to expand more into other forms of media such as a live-action project. It's already put out Cyberpunk: Edgerunners which was a hit on Netflix, and its Witcher series has spawned numerous projects including Netflix's main The Witcher show, animated movies, and more. Based on that track record, there's reason enough to believe that this next live-action project could end up on Netflix, too, but no streaming plans or anything else about the project's release has been announced at this time.

Other Cyberpunk projects either released or in the works outside of the main game and Phantom Liberty include the new novel Cyberpunk 2077: NO_COINCIDENCE as well as CMON's Gangs of Night City tabletop game.