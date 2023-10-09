Cyberpunk 2077 Players Discover Hidden Feature After 600 Hours With the Game

Cyberpunk 2077 players have discovered a hidden feature of the game after one player shared the post below on Reddit showing something they had never seen in their 600 hours with the RPG. Cyberpunk 2077 has been out for nearly three years, but recently it was given new life and new content by the release of the major 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion. To this end, it seems either the new 2.0 update or the Phantom Liberty expansion have added a new feature to the game or somehow this featured remained hidden to many since the game's release.

Whatever the case, players have discovered that if you change the camera to third person while V is on a vehicle and on a phone call, V's face will animate, and animate pretty well. There's no way this is the result of motion capture or hand-done animation, so this is likely the product of JALI, which the game makes use of heavily.

It's worth noting some people have claimed this was actually in the game when it first came out but was removed due to issues with it. This hasn't been confirmed though. Right now, it seems this was added with either update 2.0 or the Phantom Liberty expansion, but it's also possible it's been in the game for longer and it's only been noticed now. Whatever the case, judging by the reaction and reception to the Reddit post, many fans of the game had no clue about this.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available worldwide via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, however, the Phantom Liberty expansion is only available on PC and current-gen consoles.

"While some of Cyberpunk 2077's issues still linger, and the new content isn't without its own flaws, CD Projekt Red has done a commendable job at making me like a game I previously had disdain for," reads a snippet from our official review of the expansion. "Phantom Liberty continues to prove CD Projekt Red has a deft hand for high-quality storytelling and has now shown it can provide strong RPG gameplay to match. As CD Projekt Red moves on to the next Cyberpunk game, it has a strong foundation to build off of which should hopefully result in a noticeably improved sequel should all the right lessons continue to be learned."