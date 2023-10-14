Cyberpunk 2077's Final Freebie Now Available

Cyberpunk 2077's final freebie as part of Phantom Liberty Twitch Drops is now available. More specifically, the NUS Infiltrator Jacket is now finally available, and like the third of these four freebies -- the NUS Infiltrator Headgear -- it's available until October 21. However, the first two freebies -- the NUS Infiltrator Boots and NUS Infiltrator Pants -- are no longer available, so if you're seeing all of this, you will only be able to complete half the set.

To claim these two freebies, you will need to watch, at least, one hour of "eligible" Cyberpunk 2077 content on Twitch while this Twitch Drop is active. What does "eligible" mean in this case? Well, it means a select few streamers, which can be found here.

Whether this content will ever be released separate from Twitch Drops or be made available via another round of Twitch Drops at a future date, we don't know. It's possible, but probably unlikely.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, however, Phantom Liberty is not available on all these platforms. More specifically, it's not available via PS4 and Xbox One. Meanwhile, and as always, for more coverage on the open-world RPG -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors and leaks, all of the latest speculation, and all of the latest deals -- click here.

"While some of Cyberpunk 2077's issues still linger, and the new content isn't without its own flaws, CD Projekt Red has done a commendable job at making me like a game I previously had disdain for," reads a snippet from our review of the Phantom Liberty expansion. "Phantom Liberty continues to prove CD Projekt Red has a deft hand for high-quality storytelling and has now shown it can provide strong RPG gameplay to match. As CD Projekt Red moves on to the next Cyberpunk game, it has a strong foundation to build off of which should hopefully result in a noticeably improved sequel should all the right lessons continue to be learned."