Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Teases Sequel, Here's When It Could Come Out

A Cyberpunk 2077 developer has confirmed that now that the huge 2.0 update is out alongside the new expansion, Phantom Liberty, development on the game is wrapping up. The Phantom Liberty expansion will need some post-launch support, but it sounds like the the team is by and large moving onto a sequel, codenamed Orion. If this is the case, then we can start to gauge when the game will come out.

The key to figuring out when Cyberpunk 2077 is going to release is figuring out when it will leave pre-production and enter full-scale production. We know CD Projekt Red is working on The Witcher 4, but it's understood this is largely a different internal team. The team that's been working on Cyberpunk 2077 should now be ready to move onto the sequel.

To this end, while preliminary work on Cyberpunk 2077 began in 2012, the game didn't get into proper development until 2016. From here, it took four years to release. This is why figuring out when the game will enter production is key to predicting when it will release. If it enters production next year, then it will presumably be out around 2028 as the development time for the sequel should end up being similar, if not a bit shorter as the foundation for the series has already been laid.

The way it's been spoken about so far suggests the team is going to enter production on the game sooner rather than later. The potential curveball is how many resources from this team, if any, will be dedicated to The Witcher 4's development.

Alas, there are a few variables that make predicting the release date of Cyberpunk 2077's sequel challenging. Right now, sometime between 2028-2030 seems like a reasonable bet, with 2027 a possibility. We know the next-gen consoles are aiming to release in 2028, so there's a decent chance this sequel will end up being a cross-gen release, just like Cyberpunk 2077 itself.

What would you like to see from a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077? Should CD Projekt Red lean more into RPG elements or make it more like a GTA sandbox?