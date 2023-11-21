Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Announced with Release Date

CD Projekt Red has announced that it will soon be releasing an Ultimate Edition of its first-person RPG Cyberpunk 2077. In the wake of the Phantom Liberty expansion arriving for Cyberpunk 2077 just a few months back, some fans wondered if a collection containing all content from the game would end up coming about in the future. Now, it's known that exactly that will be happening, and the release of this Ultimate Edition is right around the corner.

Shared on social media this morning, CD Projekt Red gave fans a glimpse of the box art for Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. Since this collection does happen to contain Phantom Liberty, which is DLC exclusive to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC, Ultimate Edition will only be arriving for those platforms. As for its release date, it's set to begin hitting store shelves in exactly two weeks on December 5.

Big news… Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition arrives on December 5th in digital AND physical form for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC!



Experience the original #Cyberpunk2077 story as well as a new spy-thriller adventure in the #PhantomLiberty expansion in one package. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IOBPCdTXFU — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 21, 2023

Generally speaking, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is perfect for those who have yet to pick up the game in any capacity but have been wanting to do so. With CD Projekt Red now moving onto the development of a Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, no additional DLC or expansions are planned for the current game. As such, you can safely buy this bundle and know that a new, more comprehensive iteration won't be coming about in the future.

As for Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC, you can check out a snippet from our own review right here:

"While some of Cyberpunk 2077's issues still linger, and the new content isn't without its own flaws, CD Projekt Red has done a commendable job at making me like a game I previously had disdain for. Phantom Liberty continues to prove CD Projekt Red has a deft hand for high-quality storytelling and has now shown it can provide strong RPG gameplay to match. As CD Projekt Red moves on to the next Cyberpunk game, it has a strong foundation to build off of which should hopefully result in a noticeably improved sequel should all the right lessons continue to be learned."