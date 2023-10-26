Cyberpunk 2077 Update 2.02 Patch Notes Reveal Huge Number of Changes

A new Cyberpunk 2077 update has been released alongside patch notes that reveal everything the update -- Update 2.02 -- does to the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion. CD Projekt Red previously teased the update, and based on this tease, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X players assumed it wasn't going to be very big, and while there's no new content, there are a ton of changes and improvements.

While we have the patch notes for the update -- which you can check out in their entirety below -- we do not have information about the file size of the update. As a result, we don't have much insight to offer about how long the update may take to download other than note the patch notes are lengthy which may indicate a bigger than expected download.

Phantom Liberty-specific

Rebalanced the time limits for Vehicle Contracts.

Various fixes for animations, lighting, scenes, VFX and more.

Fixed collision issues in various locations that could cause players to get stuck.

When starting a new game and skipping ahead to Phantom Liberty, quests that were simulated as completed will now be visible in the Journal.

Fixed an issue where the Quadra Sport R-7 "Vigilante" wasn't available for purchase on the Autofixer website in some circumstances.

Fixed an issue where roadblocks were present in front of the Dogtown gates, thus preventing entry.

Sasquatch's Hammer will now appear in the vendor's stock at the stadium's black market if it was originally missed after the boss fight with Sasquatch.

Dex's body will now spawn in the landfill on saves where the option to skip ahead to Phantom Liberty was selected.

It will now be possible to pick up Jackie's guns from the altar in El Coyote Cojo on saves where the option to skip ahead to Phantom Liberty was selected.

Fixed an issue where a placeholder pop-up would be displayed on Xbox Series X|S instead of an error message regarding Phantom Liberty's installation.

Addicted To Chaos – Fixed an issue where it could become impossible to complete the quest if the stash is looted before receiving the message with the code.

Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos – Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, the quest could remain active even after failing it by not following the traces left by Songbird.

Firestarter – It will no longer be possible to disassemble the stadium security datashard after looting it from Hansen's body, thus blocking quest progression.

Firestarter – It will now be possible to pick up the Bald Eagle weapon after siding with Songbird.

Gig: Roads to Redemption – Fixed an issue where the door leading to the stadium's weapons factory could be opened by accident earlier in Firestarter, which later interfered with gig progression and could lock the player behind the door.

Hi Ho Silver Lining – Fixed an issue where the objective "Leave Heavy Hearts" might not be marked complete after leaving Heavy Hearts.

I've Seen That Face Before – Fixed an issue where the "Go to the vantage point" objective might not be marked complete after reaching the vantage point.

Moving Heat – Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to get in the car because it didn't spawn.

Moving Heat – Fixed an issue where the quest could remain stuck on the "Leave with the car" objective even after getting in the car and leaving the area.

Run This Town – Fixed an issue where the Black Sapphire could become inaccessible because of closed shutters if the player had triggered combat in the lobby at the end of You Know My Name.

Run This Town – Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to meet Mr. Hands in Heavy Hearts because the elevator was disabled.

Run This Town – Fixed an issue where the character menu and fast travel remained blocked after removing Aguilar's imprint.

Run This Town – Fixed an issue where the Journal incorrectly suggested that the player had to complete Gig: Spy in the Jungle to continue the quest when, in fact, Gig: Heaviest of Hearts was required instead.

Somewhat Damaged – Fixed an issue where Cerberus wouldn't spawn until the corridor chase scene if the player fired a weapon in a specific spot near terminal Sierra.

Somewhat Damaged – Removed the attribute check from doors when locked in the Observation Room and adjusted the objective to make it clearer that hiding from Cerberus is required to progress.

Spider and the Fly – Fixed an issue where the boss fight with the Chimera might not start.

The Damned – Fixed an issue where the quest objective disappeared after the meeting in The Moth, thus blocking progress.

The Killing Moon – Fixed an issue where it was possible to trigger the police system while driving to the spaceport.

Things Done Changed – Fixed an issue where the screen could go black after calling the nurse.

Tomorrow Never Knows – Fixed an issue where completing Heroes made it impossible to ask Misty about the tarot cards.

New Person, Same Old Mistakes – Fixed an issue where the door to Bill's hot dog stand was still closed for some players on 2.01.

Quests & Open World

Fixed an issue where the Quadra Type-66 "Wingate" wasn't visible in the Call Vehicle menu after being purchased.

Johnny will no longer appear when collecting the reward for Trauma Drama prior to completing Act 1.

The Trauma Team website will now be accessible on V's computer when the Killing in the Name quest is active.

Beat on the Brat: Arroyo – Fixed an issue where beating Buck while having Microgenerator cyberware equipped could block the completion of the quest.

Gig: We Have Your Wife – Fixed an issue where the gig might not start after approaching the quest area.

Life During Wartime – Fixed an issue where Panam might not get on the motorcycle and ride to the gas station if V got on theirs first.

Path of Glory – V will no longer flatline after entering the Delamain AV.

The Beast in Me – Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to shoot from the vehicle during the race.

Gameplay

Rebalanced the stats of some weapons based on player feedback.

The Malorian Arms 3516 received a buff. Recoil is easier to handle, even at low stamina, and damage was increased.

Crafting specs for Iconic weapons will now disappear after crafting the item.

Added stats to the tooltip of Monowire that were missing.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to duplicate junk items.

Bullets now deal damage correctly when shooting through glass.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to easily obtain Tier 5 Skill Shards early in the game. Their prices have also been adjusted.

Disabled the Bait quickhack on enemies standing at the edge of an area they're not supposed to leave.

Fixed an issue where the Data Recycler perk recovered the base RAM cost without taking RAM reduction perks into account, thus recovering more RAM than was actually spent.

Fixed some specific instances where crowd NPCs could clip through vehicles while walking.

Fixed an issue that could cause elevators in various quests to spawn on an incorrect floor if a save/load was performed after they started moving.

Fixed an issue where the appearance of V's hands in first-person perspective might not change correctly after installing or uninstalling arm cyberware.

Giving money to a homeless person will no longer lower your NCPD Wanted Level.

Fixed an issue where cyberware could get downgraded to Tier 1 after updating the game to 2.01.

Fixed skill progression passives.

PC-specific

Selecting default graphics settings should now pick the proper Quick Preset based on your hardware and according to the latest system recommendations.

Introduced a mechanism for the detection of mismatched or corrupted scripts which are caused by outdated mods or file corruption during update/installation. It will now show a descriptive error message and close the game instead of resulting in a crash.

Console-specific

Increased the sav.dat internal buffer size to 15MiB without increasing the overall max save size.

Refactored the saving process to not overwrite a save until we know that the data is valid – this helps prevent save corruption in case there's not enough space for saving.

