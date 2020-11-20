Cyberpunk 2077 Feature Will Prevent a Lot of Headaches

✖

CD Projekt Red has revealed a new Cyberpunk 2077 feature that will prevent a lot of headaches, at least for those planning to stream the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia game on Twitch. When Cyberpunk 2077 releases next month, it will instantly become one of the biggest games on Twitch. While it doesn't lend itself to streaming as well as some other games, it will be one of the biggest releases of the generation when it drops, and thus naturally many of the world's biggest streamers will be streaming it, at least at first.

In anticipation of this, Polish developer CD Projekt Red has added an option in the game that will allow streamers to disable all copyrighted music in the game in order to avoid DMCA strikes. It's unclear how much-copyrighted music is in the game, but if you're on Twitch, you can disable it. When disabled, the music will be replaced with original music that won't send Twitch into a DMCA spiral.

This news comes on the back of Twitch's ongoing fiasco involving copyrighted music and DMCA strikes. That said, while this will prevent DMCA strikes for those that choose to stream Cyberpunk 2077, it won't protect from takedowns over nudity, which the game has a lot of. In other words, streamers will still need to be wary while streaming the game.

For now, it remains to be seen how big Cyberpunk 2077 will be on Twitch and whether it will be able to sustain what it does achieve during launch week. The developer's last major game -- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- wasn't very popular on Twitch.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any further and unexpected delays, it will release worldwide on December 10, 2020.

For more coverage on the upcoming first-person open-world RPG -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks -- click here or check out the links below:

H/T, Gamespot.