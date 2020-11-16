Cyberpunk 2077 Looks Incredible in New Gameplay Footage

✖

A new gameplay trailer for Cyberpunk 2077 has been released in Germany, and it gives another glimpse at the stunning world of Night City. Naturally, the video is in German, but viewers don't need to understand the language to appreciate the level of detail inside. From the character models, to the futuristic city itself, everything pops off the screen, assuring viewers that the game will be one of the best looking titles ever released. Fans have been waiting quite a long time for CD Projekt Red's magnum opus, but it's easy to see where all of that effort has gone!

The video can be found in the Tweet from @CP2077Countdown, embedded below.

Night City is clearly the highlight of the footage. The location truly seems unlike anything that has ever been done in a video game before. From the lights of the city, to the people that walk the streets, everything looks and feels interactive and detailed in a way that even manages to rival films like Blade Runner. Just exploring every nook and cranny the game has to offer should prove quite exciting for fans.

Outside of these shots of the city, the footage also gives viewers another glimpse at Keanu Reeves in the game, as well as some of the customization options that will be available. Players will have the ability to add an incredible number of details to their character, and the video gives just the briefest glimpse into how that will work in the game.

It will be interesting to see the reception Cyberpunk 2077 receives when it releases next month. After several delays, it's clear that the finish line is finally in sight for CD Projekt Red, and another delay seems very unlikely. Fans have clearly been frustrated with the numerous delays, but the footage makes it seem like the wait will be more than worth it.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with releases on next-gen consoles and Google Stadia to follow. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

