Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals Feature That May Frustrate Fans of GTA

Cyberpunk 2077 has revealed a feature that may frustrate fans of GTA, a series that the game has drawn a lot of comparisons too. When Cyberpunk 2077 releases this December via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbos Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC it will become one of the most ambitious games on the market. This is the case with every new GTA game as well. However, this isn't why are often compared to each other. Cyberpunk 2077 is often compared to GTA due to its open-world nature, urban setting, and crime elements. On the surface level, it very much looks like a cyberpunk-themed GTA game, however, this is s surface level observation. Where GTA is largely an action-sandbox game, Cyberpunk 2077 is a deep RPG, which provides some key gameplay differences. Most of these differences we've known about, but a new one has surfaced and is grabbing some attention.

According to Senior Level Designer Miles Tost, players won't just be able to steal any vehicle in the game right from the start like they can in GTA. Because Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG, vehicle theft, at least to an extent, is tied to build and progression. Tost notes players will need to focus on specific stats to steal vehicles. Further, players won't be able to keep the cars they steal. Meanwhile, it sounds like stealing parked cars and throwing people from their cars will have their own specific stat requirements.

For now, it remains to be seen how restrictive these RPG elements will make the game compared to GTA, which is largely a sandbox game for pure chaos. That said, CD Projekt Red has warned players against playing the game like it's GTA in the past.

“If you want to go out on a rampage and have no remorse, then you have got the option, and that’s fine with us," said Max Pears, a level designer on the game, while speaking to PC Games N earlier this year. However, once you start to play the missions and see the amount of options you have. I think that will make players stop and think a little bit before doing something reckless. We’ve seen a lot of people default to that ‘GTA mode’ and then after a little bit they realize how many things are different and adjust how they play.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on December 10 via the Google Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

H/T, Twisted Voxel.