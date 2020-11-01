Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Comments on Controversial Cut Content

✖

When Cyberpunk 2077 releases in December via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia, it will do so with content missing that was advertised in earlier versions of the game. For example, dual-wielding, which we first saw in the game's summer 2018 gameplay demo, will not be in the final game. And there's a slew of other examples of this, of content that was once shown off or teased that won't make it in the final cut of the game. In fact, there's been a bit of controversy surrounding the content the game has cut, prompting CD Projekt Red to comment on the situation.

According to CD Projekt Red's Miles Tost, cutting features and reducing scope in places is all part of the development process. Backing this up, Tost notes the same thing happened with The Witcher 3, CD Projekt Red's previous game, which ended up being one of the best games of all time. Meanwhile, as you may know, Rockstar Games is famous for cutting loads of content and bloat before releasing its final products.

“Cutting features and scope is a very normal part of development," said Tost. “You can witness it so openly with our game, because we happily gave in to community wishes and showed you that 2018 demo. Think about it. The game – two years from release. Of course, we iterate and change stuff and of course, we also will have ideas that sound great on paper but then don't end up working out well in the game with all the other features. [In the] Witcher 3 we also cut a ton of stuff, but in the end all of it made the game better.”

Tost continued, noting that it wasn't easy to cut anything, but it was the right decision:

“It is all about how much fun the game and its systems provide you and we are doing our best to make sure it is as great of an experience as it can be. Sometimes for that, you have to make some hard decisions and this time around, you were here to witness it.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide on December 10 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia, and it looks poised to be one of the most ambitious and biggest games on the market when it does.

H/T, PC Games N.