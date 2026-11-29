Pennywise the Dancing Clown is the last character you’d expect to see in Grand Theft Auto 6, although the number of Easter Eggs in the game hardly make the cameo too surprising. Obviously, GTA 6 doesn’t have the actual killer clown from the IT Stephen King novel and multiple movie adaptations, but rather an homage to the character through a specific event. By traveling to the right place at the right time, you might be able to feel the same fear as the heroes of the Loser’s Club from that small Maine town did as both children and adults.

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You don’t have to wait 27 years for Pennywise to awaken in GTA 6, as the killer clown in Rockstar’s latest hit exists perpetually in a specific spot on the Leonida map. To encounter the Pennywise Easter Egg in GTA 6, you have to wait until night time, at least between the hours of 10pm and 2am. Anytime before or after will cause the hidden encounter to not take place, but some initial reports claim that times as late as 4am or as early as 8pm have triggered the event, so perhaps it’s tied to the cover of darkness more than any exact time restriction.

How to Find the Killer Clown in GTA 6 (& What Happens When You Do)

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The killer clown encounter takes place in the Haymarket Building, a large structure in Ocean Beach, an area in the larger Vice Beach locations where players can see Starfish Island in the distance. This corporate building is open late at night, so you don’t have to break in once you arrive at the location. Go in through the main entrance, then walk into the reception area, where you can see a series of elevators off to the side. You’ll know you’ve triggered the Pennywise encounter if one of the elevators is down for maintenance, and blocked by signs.

A mysterious and familiar red balloon, a calling card of IT‘s Pennywise, should be visible next to the blocked elevator too. The working elevators will have some foreboding lights flickering above it, but those whose choices are about as smart as a horror movie character can press the nearby button to call that elevator. When it opens its doors, the working elevator should be full of balloons of various colors, with creepy, almost carnival-like music playing too. Getting into the elevator doesn’t trigger the remaining Easter Egg, but pressing the button to the “Roof” or any floor to close the elevator doors will.

For those struggling to find exactly where this Pennywise reference takes place, and what it looks like, check out this X post sharing the contents of the IT Easter Egg:

A Pennywise reference has been found in GTA 6.



(🎥: @xGarbett) pic.twitter.com/5d1SNDAIaK — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 23, 2026

Unlike some other complex Easter Eggs like GTA 6‘s multi-layered Vice City reference, the Pennywise cameo begins and ends the moment you press the button to take the clearly haunted elevator up. Doing this causes the lights in the elevator to go out, before flashing back suddenly and showing you trapped in the elevator with someone dressed like a clown. The person’s face is painted white, while their hair is styled red much like Pennywise, with blood seemingly all over their face too. Wielding a machete rather than being a supernatural and shapeshifting creature, this killer clown attacks before the lights go out again.

Thankfully, you don’t have to actually fight this person, as the reference appears to be a quick jump scare more than anything else. Once the elevator lights go out again, the killer clown disappears, and all the balloons suddenly pop as a final scare for the event. The now working lights show you arriving to your intended floor, now perhaps with some soiled pants. The only evidence of this encounter ever happened is a strange carnival ticket on the ground just outside the elevator, which reads “Scared Shit.”

Facing Your Fears Will Reward You After Encountering the Secret IT Easter Egg Event

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The “ScaredShit!” Show Card item is your only reward from this encounter, labeled as a courtesy of the Show Scared Shit with Benny “Boo” Bedson. This implies that the killer clown encounter was less supernatural like Pennywise and more like an episode of Impractical Jokers, where Jason or Lucia were subjected to an elevator prank. However, this doesn’t explain how the killer clown was able to appear and disappear out of thin air, or why they had so much blood covering them. Perhaps it’s best not to think about it, and rather focus on what rewards the show card actually gives you.

As the back of the ticket implies, you can exchange the show card for a pair of free underwear for Jason or Lucia, helping them change anything that might’ve gotten ruined by the jump scare. This is hardly a big reward in the grand scale of GTA 6‘s world, but it is still a fun joke that removes the tension of what took place in that elevator. Although there are other Easter Eggs in Grand Theft Auto 6 with “better” rewards, this Pennywise reference is perfect for IT or Stephen King fans who love the horror representation in likely the biggest AAA release of the last ten years.