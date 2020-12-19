Cyberpunk 2077: Xbox Fans Discover Error on Digital Game Cards

✖

Xbox fans have discovered an error on Cyberpunk 2077’s digital game cards. Ruby Innes of the Gaming Cult Podcast showed off the ridiculous gaffe on Twitter. Basically, CD Projekt Red were so pressed for time at launch that they delivered the visual assets without double-checking. The result is that the physical game cards have a broken image file icon where the company’s logo is supposed to be. Now, this would just be another funny story about the game’s disastrous launch cycle, but it’s been just that wild for the developer and fans. Earlier this week, Cyberpunk got removed from Sony digital storefronts because of the glitches in the game. You can still grab it digitally on Xbox consoles, but the damage has already be done. The last generation versions of the title have been memed into the stratosphere by the players.

PlayStation wrote on Twitter, ”SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution."

all the 'cyberpunk is broken' discourse is all well and good, but the fact that they couldnt even properly print the CDPR icon on the digital xbox game cards is truly the cherry on top. mfers hit us with the No Image Found pic.twitter.com/4nccjHMYm7 — ruby innes (@rubyinnes) December 17, 2020

CD Project Red also offered an apology for the poor performance on last-gen hardware. Michal Nowakowski, the SVP of Business Development, talked about the rough start on a call recently.

"It is more about us looking – as was previously stated – at the PC and next-gen performance rather than current-gen," Nowakowski explained. "We definitely did not spend enough time looking at that. I wouldn’t say that we felt any external or internal pressure to launch on the date – other than the normal pressure, which is typical for any release. So that was not the cause."

"In terms of the certification process and the third parties – this is definitely on our side," Nowakowski continued. "I can only assume that they trusted that we’re going to fix things upon release, and that obviously did not come together exactly as we had planned."

