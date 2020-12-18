Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Says It Will Provide Refunds Out of Own Pocket

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red is clearly trying to go to great lengths to show fans that it wants to atone for the mistake it has made in releasing the game in its broken state on consoles. So much so, in fact, that the company says it is now willing to refund players who may have already bought the title with money directly from its own coffers.

In its latest message regarding the status of refunds for Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red made fans aware of the current status of its return policy that it announced earlier this week. The statement said that it is replying to inquiries in waves and encouraged those who have reached out to be patient if they haven’t heard back just yet.

Far and away the most noteworthy portion of this new statement, however, is that CD Projekt says it is willing to directly return the cost of the game to those who may have already purchased it, assuming that they want their money back. CD Projekt says it will eat this cost themselves if they have to and said they’ll cover the refund for anyone who bought either a physical or digital copy at a retail store and still has their proof of purchase. Those who want to take advantage of this though must reach out prior to Monday, December 21.

For now, CD Projekt hasn’t said exactly how it will be carrying out this plan. Instead, those who are put into contact with the company will be given “next steps only after the refund request submission window closes.” Let's just hope that for CD Projekt’s sake, they don’t end up botching this refunding process as well.

If you’re looking to get your money back for purchasing Cyberpunk 2077, chances are you might not have to go directly through CD Projekt at this point. Both PlayStation and Xbox have announced within the past day that they’ll be doing full refunds for anyone who may have bought the game through each company’s respective digital storefront. Retail chain Best Buy also has stated that it will be accepting physical returns of the game through Monday.

It feels like there are still going to be quite a few developments left to be had in this story with Cyberpunk 2077, so be sure to keep following along with all of our coverage right here on ComicBook.com to learn more.