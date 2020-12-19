Cyberpunk 2077 Developers Reportedly Angry With CD Projekt Red Management

✖

Many fans who patiently awaited the arrival of Cyberpunk 2077 over the course of multiple years have been frustrated with the game’s current state on consoles following its launch last week. That said, it doesn’t seem as though those who have played the game are the only ones that are frustrated as members of the development team are also said to be quite angry.

In a new report from Bloomberg, it was explained that developer CD Projekt Red had an internal meeting this past week where members of the Cyberpunk 2077 development team expressed frustration with the studio’s management for allowing the game to launch in its current state. Developers reportedly asked many questions throughout the meeting, some relating to the long hours that team members have put in on the game’s development in recent months. Studio heads at CDPR were said to be apologetic in the meeting when talking to the rest of the staff.

This entire situation is surely that much more aggravating for the developers that worked on Cyberpunk 2077 since, as mentioned, many or most of the employees at CD Projekt Red have reportedly been pouring countless hours of overtime into the project simply to get it out the door. For these developers to have worked themselves to the bone only for their game to then launch in this state has to be beyond heartbreaking.

The report in question goes on to say that many former employees of CD Projekt Red have pointed to the game’s deadlines as the primary issue. These development milestones were set by management at CD Projekt but were never realistic or able to be achieved, despite the amount of overtime and crunch that was being put in to try and hit them. In short, the studio and its developers just needed more time but management clearly wasn’t willing to delay Cyberpunk 2077 for a fourth time.

Even though consumers who have already bought Cyberpunk 2077 are right to be angry about the game that they were delivered at launch, you have to sympathize with what these developers have gone through. For the game that they worked so long on to be seen as practically a punchline at this point in time has to be beyond maddening.

There will surely continue to be many more updates in this ongoing Cyberpunk 2077 saga

