Cyberpunk 2077 Listing on Xbox Store Updated With Warning

Unlike PlayStation, the team at Xbox currently hasn’t opted to delist Cyberpunk 2077 from its digital storefront altogether and is still allowing potential customers to buy the game as they please. However, it looks as though Xbox has made one major change to the game’s product page which serves as a warning to those who might be looking to spend their hard-earned money on the title.

Seen on the Cyberpunk 2077 listing on the Microsoft Store, the game now features a disclaimer letting consumers know that it might not run adequately on last-gen hardware. Spotted at the very top of the game’s description, Xbox has added a message that reads, “Users may experience performance issues when playing this game on Xbox One consoles until this game is updated.” It is a statement that doesn’t outright encourage potential customers to not buy the game, but it definitely warns them of its potential quality.

This move comes not long after Xbox also announced that it would be allowing full refunds for Cyberpunk 2077 to anyone who may have bought the game digitally on its own marketplace. Xbox said it was largely already allowing for all returns of the game to go through if customers requested them, but yesterday, the company released a formal statement informing everyone that any refund requests for Cyberpunk 2077 will be accepted “until further notice.”

Fortunately for developer CD Projekt Red, the game’s quality should have hopefully improved within the last 24-hours. Late last night, the studio pushed out a new update for Cyberpunk 2077 that is said to rectify some of the game’s problems on PlayStation and Xbox. While this patch is by no means going to fix all of the issues present within Cyberpunk 2077, it should hopefully alleviate some of the bugs and performance niggles that players have been coming across consistently.

It seems as though there are still going to be many more developments related to Cyberpunk 2077 in the coming days and weeks given the nature of this ongoing situation. If you’d like to continue to follow our coverage over that period of time, you can do so by visiting our hub on the game right here.

How do you feel about this whole saga with Cyberpunk 2077? And have you played the game for yourself yet?