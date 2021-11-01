The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Officially Announced

Bandai Namco and developer Supermassive Games have officially announced the fourth installment in the ongoing The Dark Pictures Anthology series of games, The Devil in Me. The announcement is mostly a formality at this point as a teaser embedded at the end of the most recent video game, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, effectively announced it prior to the official announcement, but even so, it has now been confirmed that The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me is coming and that it will serve as the finale to the first season.

In case you somehow missed it, the full first season of The Dark Pictures Anthology includes, in order, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes. And, of course, the upcoming The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. You can check out the official trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me below:

Are you prepared to meet a killer?



The most gruesome challenges await in The Devil in Me, the season one finale of The Dark Pictures Anthology. #TheDevilinMe pic.twitter.com/hT0uCb5kf3 — The Dark Pictures (@TheDarkPictures) October 29, 2021

“In The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, a group of documentary filmmakers receive a mysterious invite to a replica of the ‘Murder Castle’ of H.H. Holmes, America’s first serial killer. They soon discover that they’re being watched, and there is much more at stake,” the announcement of The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me by Bandai Namco reads in part. “Step into the anthology’s most bloodcurdling story yet, where players’ choices, more than ever, determines who lives and who dies. Players will watch in horror as their unfortunate crew falls prey to a twisted game master who is observing their every move. “

While The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me has been officially announced, no explicit release date or platforms were revealed. Notably, the most recent chapter, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, was released on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. It seems fair to assume that the same platforms will be targeted for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Bandai Namco titles right here.

