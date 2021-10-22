The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Teaser Trailer Revealed

Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes just released on Friday, but we already know what the next game in the franchise will be. A teaser trailer hidden within one of the game’s endings revealed that the next game will be The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, a game which will double as the finale of the developer’s first “season” of the anthology. A release date has not yet been set, but the teaser trailer depicts a setup perhaps more sinister than any of the other games in the franchise.

That teaser trailer can be seen below courtesy of the YouTube account BIGDADDYJENDE. In line with how the past teasers for games in The Dark Pictures Anthology have been handled, this one was unearthed after achieving the correct ending in House of Ashes. The player who uploaded the clip said they’d finally gotten the trailer ending after trying for a while, and the result is the teaser we see here.

https://youtu.be/cj8t_Xpf6TM

While each of the other games in The Dark Pictures Anthology including Man of Medan, Little Hope, House of Ashes, and even Supermassive’s Until Dawn which exists outside of the anthology have dealt with the supernatural to varying degrees, this one appears to be taking a slightly different direction. The focus of this game seems to be a killer who views themselves as an artist and, if the teaser trailer can be interpreted this way, apparently uses the remains of victims to create gruesome constructions.

That’s not to say this game won’t have a supernatural twist, but it certainly feels like the teaser’s leaning a bit more towards human horrors and not otherworldly creatures this time. Given that this is just a teaser, we naturally don’t yet have any information about when this game might release or what all its plot entails. We see a few characters, but it’s difficult to tell from the teaser alone which real-life actors Supermassive may have recruited to be in this game.

Whatever the plan is for this new game, it’s said to be the “Season One Finale,” according to the trailer. That’s good news for those who enjoy The Dark Pictures Anthology since it means that this game might cap off the season but that the franchise isn’t finished yet. Another season will presumably follow this one with more decision-driven narratives for players to unravel.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is out now, and The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me does not yet have a release date.