The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan Gets Surprise Free Chapter Update

Bandai Namco's The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me is set to release in November, but for those that haven't played the earliest entries in the anthology series, there's no better time than the present. Today, the publisher revealed that free updates for The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan and The Dark Pictures: Little Hope are now available. The updates feature a number of quality-of-life improvements for the existing versions, as well as free next-gen updates on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. In a surprising move, Man of Medan has also received a new chapter update set after the game's conclusion!

In a press release, Bandai Namco senior brand manager Dan Ham discussed the improvements to the two games, and how each chapter in the series offers a standalone experience.

"With The Devil in Me releasing this November, now is the perfect time for players to experience the intimate horror and chilling stories in the first two chapters of The Dark Pictures anthology in Man of Medan and Little Hope," said Ham. "While each story in The Dark Pictures stands on its own, these enhanced versions of the first two titles along with a free update are a great way for new and existing fans to whet their appetite with this unique brand of horror as the final, and perhaps darkest, chapter of the first season of the anthology looms."

In addition to next-gen improvements, players can expect to see an improved user interface, additional difficulty settings, increased accessibility options, and more. For fans of the series, today's update sounds like a substantial improvement, and the new chapter seems like the perfect excuse for players to revisit Man of Medan. Given that the title has been available for three years now, it's hard to believe that Bandai Namco and Supermassive Games decided to add more content to the game, but it should prove an exciting addition regardless!

