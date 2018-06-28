Dark Souls 3 Cut Reveals Battle Royale Was Originally Intended for PvP

Battle Royale is everywhere … we mean everywhere. But luckily there are some games it just can’t touch, and blessed be our single-player saviours. Apparently though, there’s one it almost infected – a game none of us saw as even a possibility: Dark Souls.

A new cut has emerged courtesy of Lance McDonald, the ultimate Dark Souls investigator, that shows that yes – even Darks Souls almost had their own variation of that winner, winner chicken dinner. For those that play the game, you’ll know that there is an online aspect to it for PvP. McDonald’s most recent findings in Lothric point that Battle Royale was actually intended as a PvP mode, but was later scrapped. According to the super fan’s video description, which can be watched above:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Dark Souls 3 alpha contains a big chunk of left behind parts of a cut multiplayer mode that involved performing a ceremony to “envelope the world in darkness” which allowed invaders into your world, and also had some kind of “Battle Royale” system. While we don’t know entirely how it would have worked, it sure is beautiful to look at!”

His findings reported that the there were three items in the cut footage that was missing from the final version:

The Ceremony Sword of Darkness

The Ceremony Sword of Flame

The Ceremony Sword of Battle Royale Eclipse

The items in-game are used for a particular purpose. When he used the Sword of Darkness, he mentioned “When used, perform a ceremony to envelope the world in darkness. For playable version, select this item to perform an eclipse ceremony.” From there, he found himself in a never before seen area of High Wall, a much darker version, that was labeled as “Moonlight Ceremony’.

The Sword of Flame was described as, “When used, invade a world that has been enveloped in darkness. For playable version, select this item to perform an invasion ceremony.” Now the Battle Royale Eclipse is the one most interesting, because it’s something that we think though most would have been audibly upset by, they would still on the down low play (and love) it.

Keep in mind, Fortnite and PUBG aren’t the only battle royale games out there and there’s definitely not just a copy and paste form of the mode either. With how intricate Dark Souls was, we can imagine that their take on Battle Royale would have been much more twisted, and brutal.