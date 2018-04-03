Dark Souls Remastered PS4 Pro Gameplay Footage Revealed

A few lucky individuals were recently able to go hands-on with Dark Souls Remastered through a special preview event. The game was running on a PS4 Pro, and embargo just recently lifted. Above you can see a comparison video from the folks at Erased Citizens, comparing the PS4 Pro version of Dark Souls Remastered, to the original Dark Souls running on PC with the DSFix mod, which effectively unlocks the resolution. Check it out:

As you can see, there are some pros and cons to each version. As soon as Dark Souls Remastered was announced, many PC gamers asked why it would be relevant, since the original game can run at 60 fps 4K on a capable PC. After seeing some of the upgrades, we’re beginning to think that it might be worth it for PC players after all — and definitely for console players.

The biggest upgrade by far is the lighting, which is been significantly altered from the original version. Textures have also been marginally upgraded, at least in most places, though there are a few spots that see some strange downgrades, like the stairs leading up to the drake bridge.

In addition to the texture and lighting upgrades, there have also been some straight up aesthetic changes made as well. Items will no longer cast off a soft white glow from the bodies which inhabit them. Now they will glow blue and sparkle a bit which, hey, we think looks pretty nice. A less-popular change has been made to the fog doors. The fog has been updated to appear closer in appearance to its Dark Souls III counterpart, and most fans have stated that they’re not fond of the change. I think it looks perfectly fine.

There’s also a pretty good little laundry list of quality of life and gameplay tweaks made to the game, which our friends over at USGamer have been kind enough to compile for us:

Maximum number of players increased from 4 to 6.

Password matchmaking now available

Host’s level will be adjusted to match a higher leveled guest character.

Healing items removed from PvP except for Estus Flasks, and Estus Flasks halved for phantoms.

Players can turn on/off global matchmaking

Players can summon ally phantoms consecutively when in combat

Players outside a host’s parameter range will not be matched with each other.

So what do you think? All things considered, this is shaping up pretty much exactly like we thought it would, which is to say that it’s shaping up nicely! Will you be buying the PS4 version, the Xbox, version or the Nintendo Switch version? Let us know in the comments below!