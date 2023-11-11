PlayStation Leak Reveals Release Date of New Game From Days Gone Developer

A new leak may reveal the release date of the next game from Sony Bend, the PlayStation studio best known for Days Gone. It's been well over two years since Sony Bend released Days Gone. Since then, there's been rumors and reports of inner turmoil, power struggles, and cancelled projects. There's been rumors the studio is working on a new Uncharted game, but these rumors have been quiet for a while. There's been some scuttlebutt of a new Syphon Filter, but these whispers have been very quiet. And of course, the name "Days Gone 2" has been thrown around, but according to numerous reports, while Sony Bend was interested in a sequel, the bosses of PlayStation were not.

So, what is Sony Bend working on? That's a good question. The aforementioned leak makes no mention of a title, but it does mention a 2025 release date. The ArtStation page of concept artist Hung Nguy features "Unannounced Project Game – Bend Studio." It also lists the game with the date of "2025." Whether this is a projected release date or a reveal date, we don't know. There may not even be anything to it. It may be pure speculation from the concept artist, but it's caught the attention of PlayStation fans who now think Sony Bend will reveal its new game sometime next year.

So far, this posting and the speculation it has created has not drawn any type of comment from Bend Studio or PlayStation. We don't expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For what it's worth, it took Bend Studio seven years to ship Days Gone. It had a troubled development, however, from what we understand, the months, and even years after Days Gone was released, were wasted on scrapped projects. So, 2025 seems a bit soon. And if this seven year cycle repeats, it won't be 2026 or 2027 either, but 2028. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What would you like see from Bend Studio for its next game?