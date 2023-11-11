New PlayStation Sale Includes Popular AAA Game for $1.99
A new PlayStation Store sale has some great discounts on PS4 and PS5 games.
A new PlayStation Store sale is live on PSN discounting a few dozen PS4 and PS5 games. The sale is called the Weekend Offer, and as the name suggests it's only live for a few days. More specifically, it's live until November 14. If you're reading this after November 14, then all of the deals below have expired. If you're reading this before November 14, you can save some serious change. Included in the wide range of deals is a popular AAA game for $1.99, a big release from earlier this year discounted 33 percent, and several EA games under $5.
Below, you can check out the best deals from this PlayStation Store sale. This includes the biggest discounts or notable games being discounted for the first time or receiving their biggest discount on the PlayStation Store yet. Not only is there pricing information for each notable deal, but information about what platforms the game is available on. Of course, every PS4 game below is playable on PS5 via backward compatibility if it's not available natively on the current Sony console.
PlayStation Store Weekend Offer Sale – Best Deals
- Mirror's Edge Catalyst -- $1.99 -- PS4
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones -- $1.99 -- PS4
- Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition -- $2.99 -- PS4
- Override 2: Super Mech League -- $2.99 -- PS4 and PS5
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare -- $3.99 -- PS4
- Burnout Paradise Remastered -- $4.99 -- PS4
- Sea of Solitude -- $4.99 -- PS4
- Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure -- $4.99 -- PS4
- Mass Effect: Andromeda – Deluxe Recruit Edition -- $5.99 -- PS4
- The Surge – Augmented Edition -- $6.24 -- PS4
- Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition -- $6.99 -- PS4
- Dragon Age: Inquisition Deluxe Edition -- $7.39 -- PS4
- Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition -- $7.49 -- PS4
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition -- $9.89 -- PS4
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition -- $9.99 -- PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle -- $19.79 -- PS4
- Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons -- $19.99 -- PS4 and PS5
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty -- $40.19 -- PS4 and PS5
