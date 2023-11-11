Some PlayStation Plus Subscribers Miss Out on New Free Game

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers have missed out on a new free game. The primary reason PS Plus subscribers are subscribed to the PlayStation subscription service is to play online multiplayer games. The secondary reason is the various free games you get access to. No matter what tier you are subscribed to, you get a few free games to download every month. For the month of November there are three free games: Mafia II: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, and Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Some subscribers don't have access to one of these games though.

The highlight of this month is Mafia II: Definitive Edition. The other two games are less notable. While they are both attached to major IP, and thus may be serviceable to big fans of this IP, they aren't of the highest quality. If you're in India though you don't even need to worry about whether or not you want to check out one of these two games as Dragon Ball: The Breakers is not available on PSN in India. As a result, it's not included in the PS Plus lineup. Unfortunately, for the many PlayStation gamers in this part of the world, there's no replacement game for it, which there usually is when this happens. As for why the game is not available in India, it's presumably a distribution issue.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers debuted back on October 14, 2022 via developer Dimps Corporation and published Bandai Namco. An asymmetrical multiplayer game, it released to Metacritic scores ranging from 53 to 64. In other words, according to critics it's not very good. And it seems most consumers agree with the critics judging by its various users scores across the Internet. On Steam, for example, only 54 percent of 3,529 user reviews are positive, giving the game a "Mixed " rating. As a result, it's safe to say PlayStation Plus subscribers in India aren't missing too much.

