Highly-Anticipated PlayStation Exclusive Cancelled 5 Months After Reveal

A highly-anticipated PlayStation console exclusive revealed five months ago for both the PS4 and PS5 has been cancelled. This year, PlayStation fans have been treated to exclusive games such as Final Fantasy and Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Meanwhile, games such as Marvel's Wolverine and Fairgame$ are on the horizon. There are always great PlayStation exclusives to play and to look forward to at any given time. However, PlayStation fans can now cross off Revenant Hill of their list of exclusive games to look forward to.

Why were people looking forward to this game? Well, it a spiritual successor/follow-up to Night in the Woods, one of 2017's highest rated games. How well it sold, we don't know, but it resonated with many and earned an 88 on Metacritic. As a result, come the end of 2017, it was in the discussion of Game of the Year for many. And Revenant Hill was set to follow-up it from developers who made Night in the Woods. But not anymore.

According to an official statement released by Revenant Hill developer The Glory Society, its small team was rocked by two key members having to step away from development due to serious health issues. As a result, making the game is no longer possible. And from the sounds of it, it sounds like the team may be ceasing operations, at least for a bit.

"Making anything complex poses challenges along the way," reads the statement. "Games take a while to make and usually require a good team working together. We've been lucky to have one such good team. Unfortunately, recent serious health issues have necessitated two key members stepping away from the project indefinitely. We are a small team and we each wear multiple hats. This is a loss of several hard to replace hats in an environment where all hats are needed. Given the realities of schedules, budgets, and the fraught task of reworking the whole project within those parameters, the team has amicably decided to suspend operations. For all intents and purposes, this is the end of the development of Revenant Hill."

The statement continues: "We are a cooperative, and we make decisions as a group. For us, this was the clear path to take for the well-being of the team, which is frankly more important than games. In the future, after the dust has settled, perhaps we'll talk about what we've made and learned together. In the meantime, we want to thank everyone who worked with us, supported us, and believed in us. Sometimes things happen beyond your control that change the available options and you just have to roll with it together. Glory was a project in and of itself, and it's one we're proud to have been part of. Thank you for caring about what we did. Take care of each other, and support the workers doing the labor of making the games you love. We'll see you around."

In addition to PS4 and PS5, the game was also announced. There was never any word of an Xbox version or a Nintendo Switch version. There was also never any word of when it will release, but it seems clear now that the game wasn't particularly close to releasing.