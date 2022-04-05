Days Gone Director Joins Tomb Raider Studio

The director of the PlayStation 4 game Days Gone has announced that he is now working at Square Enix studio Crystal Dynamics. Earlier in the day, Crystal Dynamics announced that it was working on the next game in the Tomb Raider series, this time within Epic’s new Unreal Engine 5. However, not long after this reveal came about, it was also divulged that the studio has now acquired a notable developer that was previously a free agent.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Days Gone director Jeff Ross revealed that he has now joined Crystal Dynamics. Ross didn’t say what specifically he’ll be doing with the studio, but he encouraged other developers to come work with him. “I’m excited to announce I now work at the amazing Crystal Dynamics as Design Director,” Ross said on social media. “That’s all I can say other than I’m thrilled with the project, and especially the team of really wonderful people.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I'm excited to announce I now work at the amazing Crystal Dynamics as Design Director. That's all I can say other than I'm thrilled with the project, and especially the team of really wonderful people.



I will become a Seattleite this summer.



Also–Come work with me! https://t.co/HjDFIFk7MF — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) April 5, 2022

Previously, Ross announced in late 2020 that he had left Bend Studio, which was the developer behind Days Gone. In the time since then, reports have come about talking about how the company at one point was looking to create a sequel to Days Gone, but those at PlayStation ended up shooting down the project. Ross has since continued to encourage fans to let Sony know that they would like to see Days Gone 2 made one day, even though that’s a project that he seemingly won’t work on even if it does come about.

At this point, it remains to be seen what Ross will actually end up working on at Crystal Dynamics. Given that his announcement coincided with the reveal of a new Tomb Raider game, it seems likely that Ross will be developing that project. Not to mention, his experience on Days Gone should surely translate well to Tomb Raider since both games are third-person action titles.

How do you feel about seeing Ross join on with Crystal Dynamics? Does it make you that much more interested in the new Tomb Raider? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.