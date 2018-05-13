Days Gone Doesn’t Have Any Difficulty Options, No Easy Mode

Days Gone info and media has been flooding out all week, and it’s still spilling into the weekend. The latest tidbit to be revealed: Days Gone doesn’t have any difficulty options.

With confirmation of no difficulty options, also comes confirmation the game doesn’t have an “easy mode.” As you may know, the exclusion of both of these features is quite rare these days with single-player games.

Word of the absence of difficulty options comes from the director Jeff Ross (via Game Informer).

“The game itself is already pretty hard.” said Jeff Ross. “It’s not very good when it’s easy. It’s a way more exciting game [when it’s hard], it’s a lot of fun, and it kind of speaks to the fantasy of the apocalypse by being a challenge. We give too much away for free by having an easy mode.”

With Ross stating that the game is “pretty hard,” it’s surprising Sony Bend opted to exclude difficulty options. Many people play single-player games just for story. Further, if the game is too hard, that could be a deterrent for some players, so that’s why most developers include difficulty options. It’s all about accessibility these days.

Nonetheless, it is refreshing to see a team confident in the product they have created and crafted. Balancing a game with no difficulty slider is notably harder, and more risky, due to vulnerability to frustrating or crippling difficulty spikes, but it appears Sony Bend is up to the task.

Further, now we know there will be no difficulty related trophies, which is music to the ears of all the trophy hunters out there grinding out platinums.

Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game that takes place in a post-apocalyptic world riddled with zombie-like enemies called ‘freakers.’ In it, you play as Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter struggling to find a reason to live in a world full of danger and no hope.

Days Gone is poised to release sometime next year, exclusively for the PS4. If you haven’t already, be sure to peep the game’s opening hour, plus an additional 45 minutes of gameplay footage.

The game’s campaign length was also recently revealed, as well as confirmation that players won’t be able to customize protagonist Deacon.