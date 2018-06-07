Days Gone PS4 Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Since it was first revealed at E3 last year, PlayStation 4 players have been eager to know when they can get their hands on the Zombie title that promises to be different than every game that came before it. Days Gone boasts a stunning open world where every mission matters, and every mistake is accounted for. For those danger junkies out there, this one is for you because the entire world is out to get you.

Now that we know we’ll be getting the action-adventure game on February 22nd, courtesy of the announcement video at the top of the article, the developers also opened up about what we can expect in a recent PlayStation Blog post.

The brand new video showcases two new animal threats – you didn’t think it’d just be zombies did you? Though … the ravens are, at least they’re infected. The trailer showcases both the infected ravens and the cougars that are out for blood. The infected ravens go by the name of Criers and players can see the protagonist running out of gas on his bike out in the middle of nowhere where the dead silence can mean immediate danger.

According to the Creative Director over at Bend Studio, “Most important, we introduce a new enemy human faction: Rest In Peace, or R.I.P., is a cult that worships the Freakers. Rippers, as they’re known, dress like Freakers – and kill anyone who isn’t a Ripper. While they’re important to the story, Rippers are also an important part of the in-game Freaker ecology: when you get a chance to take down a Ripper camp, try bringing in a Swarm and see what happens – Rippers refuse to kill Freakers, and the results can be very entertaining.”

Creative Director John Garvin also talked about some of the other meaningful characters in the game, one of which we met for the first time last year:



“William “Boozer” Gray was introduced in our first reveal trailer back in 2016, riding with Deacon on the broken road and keeping Deacon from bashing in the head of a dead Freaker. From their cuts we know they are both members – or ex members – of the Mongrels MC. So they are more than just friends — they are brothers.

Boozer is played by the immensely talented Jim Pirri. For the role of Boozer, we needed a special actor who could help us tell the story. Boozer has to be tough, cynical, and a bad ass, but his friendship and brotherhood with Deacon has to come through as well. Jim has helped turn Boozer into a compelling and very human character”

Are you excited to jump into this open-world game that promises to override the “Zombie Fatigue” seen in the industry in recent years? Get ready, PS4 players, because the adventure begins on February 22nd, 2019!