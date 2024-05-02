New Xbox Game Pass Game Brings You Back to 2013 and the Xbox 360

The Xbox Game Pass library has been updated today by Microsoft with a new free game. The latest addition to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and even PC hails from the year 2013 and the Xbox 360 era. 2013 was a year that treated gamers to the likes of GTA 5, The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, Super Mario 3D World, 9. The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds, Fire Emblem: Awakening, Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, Battlefield 4, and many other great games. It was a pretty great year for gaming in general. It was also the year Square Enix rebooted the Tomb Raider series.

In 2013, developer Crystal Dynamics and publisher Square Enix released a new entry in the series simply called Tomb Raider, the first installment of what is called the "Survivor" trilogy, which consists of this 2013 reboot, 2015's Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider. As you may know, it takes the origins of Lara Croft and rewrites/reworks it. The 2013 reboot was one of the most notable games of its year, garnering an 87 on Metacritic, reviving the popular franchise, and spawning a new trilogy. And now it is available via Xbox Game Pass, but not the original PS3 and Xbox 360 version, but rather the PS4 and Xbox One remaster that released in 2014 under the title "Definitive Edition."

As long as it is available via Xbox Game Pass, subscribers will be able to buy the game outright with a 20 percent discount. How long it will be available via Xbox Game Pass, we don't know. It is a limited time addition, but that is all we know as per usual Microsoft has not shared any details about this matter.

"Tomb Raider explores the intense and gritty origin story of Lara Croft and her ascent from a young woman to a hardened survivor," reads an official description of the 2013 for all those unfamiliar with it. "Armed only with raw instincts and the ability to push beyond the limits of human endurance, Lara must fight to unravel the dark history of a forgotten island to escape its relentless hold. Download the Turning Point trailer to see the beginning of Lara's epic adventure."

For more Xbox Game Pass coverage -- including all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news, all of the latest Xbox Game Pass rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass deals -- click here.