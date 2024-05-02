Knuckles Smashes Major Record on Paramount+

It's been less than a week since Knuckles made its debut on Paramount+, but it seems the Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off is off to a very good start. In the show's premiere weekend, the series was streamed for more than 4 million hours, making it the all-time most-watched original series on the platform. That also makes it the most-watched kids-and-family title ever for Paramount+. As a result, other Sonic options on the platform saw a major boost, with a 278 percent increase over the global daily average. In a press release, Paramount's Jeff Grossman talked about the achievement, and the continued success of the Sonic franchise.

"The Sonic the Hedgehog fans came out in full-force," said Grossman. "We're so thrilled with the record-breaking performance of KNUCKLES and the incredible lift the whole Sonic universe has experienced following KNUCKLES' premiere."

Where Will Knuckles Show Up Next?

The viewership numbers for Knuckles bode very well for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which currently has a release date of December 20th. The first two movies in the series have been huge box office successes, and many fans are eager to see the next chapter. Sonic 3 will mark the next appearance for Knuckles, with Idris Elba once again playing the role of the echidna warrior. The movie will also include returning cast members such as Ben Schwartz (Sonic), Jim Carrey (Doctor Robotnik), James Marsden (Tom Wachowski), Tika Sumpter (Maddie Wachowski), Colleen O'Shaughnessey (Tails), and Lee Majdoub (Agent Stone). The cast will be joined by Keanu Reeves, who will be playing Shadow the Hedgehog.

At this time, Paramount has not revealed whether there will be a second season of Knuckles. In a recent interview with Paste Magazine, Sonic franchise and Knuckles executive producer Toby Ascher addressed the possibility of a second season, as well as other Sonic spin-offs. It's very possible we could see a direct follow-up to Knuckles, but it also sounds like Paramount could pursue a Tails spin-off, so perhaps a Shadow show following the events of Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

Where Else to Watch Knuckles

While Knuckles is a Paramount+ exclusive, there are other ways that viewers can check out the series. The official Paramount+ YouTube channel has made the first episode of the series available to watch for free online, without a paid subscription. That video has already gotten more than 400,000 views since it was put up a few days ago, so it seems like a lot of people are taking advantage. All six episodes of the series will also be released on Blu-Ray at some point. A release date has not been announced, but pre-orders have already started through Amazon and other retailers.

