XDefiant Release Date Announced by Ubisoft

At long last, Ubisoft's upcoming multiplayer shooter, XDefiant, has a release date. Initially announced all the way back in 2021, Ubisoft has held numerous play tests for XDefiant over the years, some of which have been quite successful. As a result, fans have been eager to play the full title, which was previously slated to launch in the latter half of 2023. Ater an indefinite delay pushed it out of this window, Ubisoft has now re-emerged and has disclosed that XDefiant will be arriving in mere weeks.

Announced on Ubisoft's website today, the publisher shared that XDefiant will release on Tuesday, May 21, across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Ubisoft Connect) platforms. As expected, the game will be free-to-play, which means there will be no cost in order to download it and try for yourself. This launch will start the "Preseason" phase of XDefiant, which Ubisoft says will last six weeks in total. After this period comes to an end, Season 1 of XDefiant will then begin and will start the game's "seasonal cadence" which will continue for three months. Long term, Ubisoft says it already has four seasons planned to release in XDefiant's first year.

At launch, XDefiant will also feature 14 different maps, 24 weapons, five game modes, and five different factions to choose from. This is all of the same content that was seen in the game's previous Server Test Session. As for how new content will be rolled out, each new season will bring with it three additional maps, three weapons, and a Battle Pass with 90 tiers to churn through. There are also plans for more game modes and private matches, although release timings for these features have yet to be disclosed.

Are you excited to see that XDefiant finally has a release date? And do you think that the game has a chance to find success in a competitive multiplayer market? Be sure to let me know all of your own thoughts by hitting me up over on social media at @MooreMan12.