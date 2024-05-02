Call of Duty Leak Reveals Upcoming Crossover With Fallout

A new leak associated with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone has indicated that a crossover with Bethesda's Fallout series is on the horizon. With Microsoft now the owner of both Activision and Bethesda, many have wondered if these companies being under the same umbrella would lead to more collaborations between various franchises. Now, it seems that this is precisely what Microsoft has in store when it comes to Season 4 of its current Call of Duty titles.

Discovered via data mining from @CODWarfareForum on X (or Twitter), the files for Call of Duty: MW3 point to a clash with Fallout at some point in Season 4. It's not known exactly what this crossover might look like, but given how previous Call of Duty collabs have worked, it's likely that there will be skins and other cosmetics from Fallout that appear in both MW3 and Warzone. To that end, it's likely that there could be skins associated with Vault Dwellers, the Brotherhood of Steel, or other various factions that stem from the Fallout universe.

Other than Fallout, this leak also happens to point to two additional crossovers that should be coming to Call of Duty. The first is Gundam, which is the iconic Japanese mech franchise that has been popular for over four decades. The second is then for The Crow, which is likely tied to the upcoming remake of the original 1994 film. This new reboot of The Crow is set to hit theaters in August, which means that this clash with Call of Duty could happen around the same time.

As for when Season 4 is set to hit Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Call of Duty: Warzone, it should start at the end of May. Within the past day, Season 3 Reloaded finally rolled out for MW3 and Warzone, which means that this current season is about halfway over. In the weeks ahead, we'll begin to learn more about what Activision has in store for Season 4, which could prove to be when these Fallout, Gundam, and The Crow collabs are revealed.