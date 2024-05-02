Fortnite Movie Not Happening "Anytime Soon," Says Ex Epic Games Boss

Video game adaptations have attracted a lot of attention from Hollywood over the last few years, with studios gobbling up the rights to adapt every conceivable franchise into the next hit TV show or movie. Fortnite has been one of the biggest video games in the world for the last few years, but it's been strangely absent from any discussions about potential adaptations. Speaking to GamesRadar+, former Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard discussed the possibility of a Fortnite movie. Interestingly enough, Mustard says that while there isn't a Fortnite movie happening, he thinks he would be the person best equipped to bring it to the big screen.

"If there ever was a Fortnite movie, I know exactly how I would make it. I think I would make the best version of that. But we're not," Mustard told GamesRadar+. "Even back then, there were never actual plans to make a Fortnite movie and I don't anticipate that changing anytime soon. I think Fortnite as an experience is very unique to the medium it's in right now and I know that. So, I don't think there will be a Fortnite movie at least not anytime soon, but I think people would love it."

Fleshing Out the Fortnite Universe

Mustard isn't wrong when he says that Fortnite is unique to the video game medium, but that hasn't stopped the Fortnite comics from fleshing out the world and backstory. In fact, Mustard was closely involved with those stories, serving as a co-writer on the comics from both Marvel and DC alongside Christos Gage. A movie could dive a lot deeper into the background of the Fortnite franchise, but it remains to be seen if that will ever happen.

The Video Game Adaptation Craze

At one point, Hollywood adaptations of video games were a major gamble. Studios didn't take the source material seriously, leading to disastrous releases like Super Mario Bros. (1993), Double Dragon, and Doom. However, things have really turned around the last few years. Pokemon: Detective Pikachu and Sonic the Hedgehog both showed studios that faithful adaptations could lead to huge viewership. In the years since, adaptations like The Super Mario Bros. Movie, The Last of Us, and Fallout have all been incredibly successful. That relationship has also benefitted publishers, as we've seen successful adaptations leading to increased game sales.

As a result, we're seeing countless video games getting the adaptation treatment, from older games like Golden Axe, to fairly new ones like Among Us and even Vampire Survivors. Given the sheer size and popularity of Fortnite, it seems like it's just a matter of time before the battle royale gets a similar adaptation, but Epic Games simply isn't interested just yet.

