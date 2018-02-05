DayZ Confirmed For Game Preview On Xbox One, Coming Soon To PlayStation 4

Bohemia Interactive’s DayZ has been a big survival hit on the PC front, with millions of players making it a much better game than expected. With that, some players have been curious when the game would be making its way to consoles – and the answer they got was quite a shock to the system.

The developer has re-confirmed that the game will be making its way to Xbox One, as part of the Game Preview program, while a PlayStation 4 release may also be in the cards – well, someday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When a fan on Twitter asked the developers, “I heard dayz might be coming to xbox/ps4 is this true?”, they responded in kind, “Yes! Coming to Xbox Game Preview at some point this year, we’re not sure about PS4 yet, but we’ll release there too, eventually – just don’t know when yet.”

Considering that PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has become a big hit for Microsoft over the past month and a half, it probably won’t be long before the company pursues some kind of promotion for DayZ, in an effort to bring more PC gamers to the forefront. As for PlayStation 4, it’s more of a waiting game at this point, but late 2018/early 2019 looks to be likely.

The team has been hard at work on adding new items to the PC version of the game, with update 0.63 getting most of the focus. It’s set to throw in a number of new abilities, such as being able to vault and swim, as well as a few change-ups to combat, maps and improved player counts. Vehicles are also being implemented, though the team didn’t break down just how they would be involved just yet. The update will likely go live sometime this spring.

As for DayZ on the console front, we probably won’t hear anything about the game until at least E3, with Microsoft making some kind of announcement about it joining the Game Preview program. For the time being, it’s likely to focus on updates to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – which isn’t too bad an idea at all.

DayZ is available now for PC, and slated for consoles sometime this year.