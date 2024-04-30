Sea of Thieves Gets Massive New Update Alongside PS5 Release

A huge new update for Sea of Thieves has today dropped alongside the game's release on PlayStation 5. Earlier this year, Rare and Xbox announced that they would soon be porting Sea of Thieves over to the latest PlayStation consoles. Since that time, the co-op pirate game has been one of the most pre-ordered titles on the PlayStation Store, clearly showing the excitement that many have in the PlayStation ecosystem. Now, the PS5 version of Sea of Thieves has finally arrived, and it has done so alongside the start of Season 12.

As of this moment, update 3.0.0 for Sea of Thieves is available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. As expected, this patch adds the ability to play with those on PS5 now through crossplay, but it also happens to bring about a ton of new content. Rare has added new weapons to the game's War Chest in addition to to a variety of additional cosmetics. There's also a new Plunder Pass to purchase and begin working your way through over the course of Season 12.

To get a look at everything that has been implemented with this new Season 12 update for Sea of Thieves, you can view the full patch notes below.

Sea of Thieves Update 3.0.0 Patch Notes

THE WAR CHEST

New weapons waiting to be mastered and tools to take your tactics to the next level! Try your luck with fresh loadouts and feel the rush while riding the ziplines. To learn more about this new Season's headline features, head over to our dedicated Season 12 page.

Throwing Knives

These new weapons in the pirate armoury come as a set of five, which are wielded one at a time when equipped and can be restocked from any Ammo Chest.

Wielding a throwing knife allows players to stab enemies with a quick melee attack or charge for a devastating downward strike.

Throwing a knife allows for a high-damage ranged attack. If a thrown knife misses its target, it becomes lodged in the environment and can be recovered to replenish stock. But be aware that another player can also retrieve your knife and use it against you!

Double Barrel Pistol

This new fast-firing weapon holds six bullets and can be fired twice before needing to be reloaded, or both barrels can be fired together by charging the shot.

Shots fired from the Double Barrel Pistol have reduced range and damage compared to the standard pistol, but compensate with a faster firing speed.

Scattershot

This new type of cannonball can be found in storage barrels across the seas, providing players with an effective short-range option for devastating enemy ships in combat.

Scattershot breaks apart when fired, sending four smaller projectiles in an outward spread. These have a lower trajectory than standard cannonballs, making scattershot a shorter-range option.

Each projectile deals light damage to the impact area, increasing if existing damage areas are hit repeatedly. Ship interaction points such as the wheel, mast and capstan can also be damaged by the blast, and players caught in the spread will receive light damage without knockback.

Bone Caller

This mystical throwable item possesses the power to summon a loyal skeleton crew who will attack nearby enemies. After a time, these skeletons will expire in a cloud of bones.

Bone Callers can also be fired from a cannon, giving players the ability to send a targeted package of disruption to rival ships at sea.

Bone Callers can be recovered from crates left behind by defeated Skeleton Fleets, or found in barrels at Skeleton Forts.

Horn of Fair Winds

This Siren shell is a treasure artefact that harnesses the power of the wind, and is discoverable in shipwrecks and other locations throughout the Sunken Kingdom.

Crews can use it to get ahead by filling their sails to full billow, giving a boost to a Rowboat or propelling themselves through the water.

Players can also harness the Horn's powerful effects to knock back enemies, cushion a potentially fatal fall or even extinguish a blazing ship.

Harpoon Tightropes

Players firing a harpoon line into a rock, beach, tree or even another ship can now climb onto the line and perform a tightrope walk, maintaining their balance as they go.

Stepping onto a steeply descending harpoon line will allow players to slide effortlessly, even with treasure on their back!

Island Ziplines

Navigation has been further improved with the addition of ziplines to a range of islands across the Sea of Thieves. Seek out these permanent new structures to experiment with speedier traversal!

Updated Weapon Pose Emotes

With the introduction of the Double Barrel Pistol and throwing knives, previously released Weapon Pose Emotes have been updated to support the new weapon types.

SEASON 12

Another Season means 100 new Renown levels to climb and rewards to snag – and an optional Plunder Pass adding even more! Read on for more on this plus details of other improvements landing with this Season's launch, on top of those already applied in last week's update...

Season 12 Rewards and Plunder Pass

Progressing through the 100 levels of Renown in Season 12 will reward players with Famous Pirate and Famed Buccaneer cosmetics alongside other time-limited Seasonal specials. Head to the Seasons profile page to browse the new rewards and check your pirate's progress!

Pick up the latest Plunder Pass to gain access to a plethora of additional unlockable cosmetics from the Gorgon set, including a full ship set and two-stage Stone Curse, all available to earn by raising Renown. Purchase a Pass in-game through the Pirate Log or Pirate Emporium, or via the Pirate Emporium webpage, Microsoft Store, PlayStation Store or Steam Item Store.

Season 12 Emissary Ledger Rewards

This Season, the Guild Emissary Ledgers offer the Ocean of Siren Song Painting, Mysterious Siren Carving Ornament and Guild of Fearsome Depths Title to Guilds who represent them well and perform proudly in the Ledgers.

While Emissary Ledgers will continue to refresh each month and celebrate our most prolific pirates, the delivery of fresh cosmetics into the Ledgers' topmost tiers is paused from this Season onwards. For the vast majority of players though, the Ledgers still hold a treasure trove of locked rewards ready to earn by competing against other Emissaries. Log in and track your performance on the Emissary Ledgers page!

PIRATE EMPORIUM

Show off your personal style with purchases from the Pirate Emporium! Pick up exclusive cosmetics such as ship liveries, costumes, weapons, pets and emotes using your Ancient Coins, purchasable with real money. Head to the Pirate Emporium page to browse and buy the latest additions!

New Items – Now in Stock!

Checkmate Ship Collection

Checkmate Weapon Bundle

Checkmate Clothing Bundle

Checkmate Ship's Crest

Crimson Crypt, Lodestar and Dark Warsmith Throwing Knives

Great Grey, Tawny, Snowy, Barn and Black Banded Owl pets

Scrappy Weapon Pose Emote

Sting Tide Ship Collection (returning from Season Nine Plunder Pass)

Sting Tide Costume Set (returning from Season Nine Plunder Pass)

Sting Tide Lantern

Paradise Garden Pistol (free!)

Additions to the Classics Range

The Classics range has been expanded to include a range of costumes, weapons and equipment from older sets, now permanently reduced in price.

Cosmetic sets such as Shining Pegasus, Ruby Splashtail and Sea of Sands are among those that now have more than just ship liveries represented in the Classics range.

EVENTS

PlayStation 5 Launch Celebration

To celebrate the official launch of Sea of Thieves on PlayStation 5, all pirates who log in during Season 12 on any platform will receive a commemorative gift in the form of the New Dawn Sails.

FIXED ISSUES

Gameplay

Open Crew matchmaking has been re-enabled as an option when starting a Sea of Thieves session, allowing players to form a crew with other random players from all platforms.

Players are no longer able to use a Quest Map while travelling through the air to modify their trajectory.

User Interface

After a lobby is filled with players from different platforms, the platform icons shown next to players upon setting sail should no longer display a default image.

KNOWN ISSUES

Full Guild Access Temporarily Disabled