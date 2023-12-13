Dead by Daylight Update 7.4.2 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

Update version 7.4.2 for Behaviour Interactive's Dead by Daylight has today gone live. To close out November 2023, DBD saw the arrival of Chucky, who was the game's latest Killer for players to utilize. Since that time, Behaviour has released an accompanying update to continue fine-tuning Chucky further. Now, that trend has continued once again with yet another small patch for DBD that makes some vital overhauls.

As a whole, this new update is primarily tied to bug fixes in Dead by Daylight. Behaviour has rectified various issues tied to bots, archives, different maps, and even the UI. Other than these improvements, there are a couple of balance changes that have also hit DBD with this patch. Specifically, these alterations have been made to The Good Guy (Chucky) and The Trickster. Chucky's changes have an impact on his Batteries Included perk while The Trickster has received both some nerfs and buffs to his kit.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for Dead by Daylight's newest update attached below.

Dead by Daylight Update 7.4.2 Patch Notes

Content

Re-enabled Flashlight items and perks Residual Manifest, Dramaturgy and Appraisal.

The Good Guy

Batteries Included (perk)

When within 12 meters of a completed generator, you have 5% Haste. The movement speed bonus lingers for 1/3/5 seconds after leaving the generator's range. (Removed deactivation when all generators are completed)

The Trickster

Decreased the base time between throws to 0.3 seconds (was 0.33)

Increased the Main Event throw rate multiplier to 66% (was 33%)

Increased the Main Event active duration to 6 seconds (was 5 seconds)

Reverted the time before Laceration starts decaying to 15 seconds (was 10 seconds)

Bug Fixes

Archives

Fixed an issue that made it impossible to complete the Back-to-Back Tome 17 Challenge if getting a Good skill check or missing a skill check after getting 3 Great skill checks consecutively.

Bots

Bots can once again dodge special attacks.

Characters

Fixed an issue that caused the Mastermind picking up a Survivor on his shoulders to be misaligned for a few seconds.

Fixed an issue that caused The Demogorgon's Break Pallet animation to play properly when a Survivor runs into the Pallet from the other side.

Fixed an issue that caused The Good Guy "Slice and Dice" hit animation to plays twice.

Fixed an issue that caused survivors to become misaligned during The Good Guy carry animation attacks

The Good Guy can now scamper under pallets being lifted by Any Means Necessary

Fixed an issue where players could bypass the 90 degree camera lock with The Good Guy

The Trickster's Main Event can no longer trigger the Supreme Combo event multiple times per health state

As seen from the survivor point of view Charles Lee Ray no longer jitters and lags behind while carrying The Good Guy

Fixed an issue that caused The Huntress' hatchets to become offset at launch

Environment/Maps

Fixed an issue in The Nostromo map where characters could land on debris

Fixed an issue in Midwich Elementary School where characters would clip through a vault

Fixed an issue in the Swamp Realm where extra collision would let characters stand

Fixed an issue in The Underground Complex where characters would not be able to rescue a survivor on a hook

UI

Fixed occasionally missing UI elements like the Currencies information.

Fixed a potential crash in the Archives when hovering a Reward node.

Fixed a potential crash if closing the Player Profile menu too quickly after equipping a Player Card badge or banner.

Misc

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to clip into a locker after being interrupted from entering one by the Killer

Fixed an issue that caused Survivors to clip into lockers after using a flashlight and entering the locker simultaneously

Known Issues