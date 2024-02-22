Dead by Daylight Adds Iron Maiden Skins

Dead by Daylight now has Iron Maiden skins for four different Killers, Behaviour Interactive revealed this week. The Iron Maiden Collection was teased previously during the game's seventh anniversary broadcast event, but it wasn't until today when the skins for the Dead by Daylight Killers went live in-game that we got to see what they looked like. The Dead by Daylight skins in question are for The Dredge, The Doctor, The Deathslinger, and The Oni, and you can buy them right now as part of the Iron Maiden Collection.

These new Dead by Daylight skins for the Killers take inspiration from Eddie, the mascot for Iron Maiden which you can see interpretations of in the skins shown off below. In addition to these four main skins for the Dead by Daylight Killers, Survivors are also getting something, too, with the four original Survivors -- Dwight, Jake, Claudette, Meg -- all getting tour shirts.

Dead by Daylight's Iron Maiden Skins

From left to right, the skins above are for The Doctor, The Oni, The Dredge, and The Deathslinger. It's easier to see the Eddie influences in some of them more than the others, but even if you're not in it for the Iron Maiden homage, Dead by Daylight Killers like The Dredge and The Deathslinger did pretty well for themselves with these new skins.

In addition to these skins and the Survivor t-shirts, the Iron Maiden cosmetics come with an additional effect. When they're equipped in a match lobby, Iron Maiden's "Fear the Dark" will play to help set the mood, though it doesn't continue on into an actual match. Dead by Daylight's product manager Kirby Taylor indicated in a press release associated with the announcement that there could be more surprises regarding the Survivors and the Iron Maiden skins.

"What an incredibly exciting new collaboration for us to explore," said Taylor. "Eddie is such an icon, and flipping through some of his famous appearances to see which Killers we could pair them with was a dream come true. We're also glad our Survivors can get in on the fun with some killer tour t-shirts. A couple of those even have a little surprise as well, depending on the Survivor, but we'll leave that up to players to find."

In addition to these Iron Maiden skins that are out now, Dead by Daylight players have more to look forward to in the future from other metal groups. Iron Maiden kicked off the music crossovers, but Slipknot is coming next with nine different Killer masks being added to the game. That and a crossover with renowned artists like The Evil Within artist Ikumi Nakamura are in the works for future release.

"The Iron Maiden Collection features Outfits inspired by their iconic mascot Eddie, while The Slipknot Collection features 9 Killer masks that mirror those worn by the band members," Behaviour Interactive said previously. "We also announced the Artists From The Fog Collection, a collaborative effort featuring Outfits designed by five artists, including renowned Creative Director Ikumi Nakamura."

Dead by Daylight's Iron Maiden Collection is available in-game now.