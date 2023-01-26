Dead by Daylight Roadmap Updated with New Content

Roadmaps for games typically get updated to remove or delay content that won't make it out on time, but in Dead by Daylight's case, the game's Year 7 roadmap just got updated with new content. Behaviour Interactive put out a revised version of tis roadmap recently alongside a blog post detailing some new features and tweaks for existing systems that'll be added at some point throughout the year. Those include things like making sure players don't play on the same map twice in a row as well as improvements for the game's bots.

Dead by Daylight's roadmap is also unique in the sense that it was released in June 2022, so much of the content planned out in that schedule has already been released. That's because the roadmap starts at the game's anniversary, not at the start of the year, so the content outlined in this roadmap update is actually coming in the next few months, not just throughout 2023.

Behaviour's overview of the rest of its Year 7 plans included a mix of teases for what's to come as well as some context on what came before those new plans and why things are changing. You can check out the blog post for the full context, but we've got our own summarized list of changes to look forward to found below:

Dead by Daylight's New Year 7 Plans

Bots in custom matches will be able to equip loadouts to diversify players' experiences, though not all perks will be available to the bots.

A mechanic will be added to prevent players from having to play on the same map two times in a row.

A new accessibility option will be added that provides a visual representation of the terror radius emanating from Killers.

Continued The Realm Beyond updates for the game's Realms (maps).

Small perk changes are planned for each Mid-Chapter Update moving forward.

Behaviour closed out its post by thanking players for their time spent in the game while adding that we'll learn more about each of these features in the coming months.

"These new additions to the roadmap will be releasing as part of multiple updates over the next few months. As is tradition, we'll go into more details regarding each one when they're closer to release. Before we sign off, we want to take a moment to thank you for diligently providing feedback over this past year. You have helped shape these additions to our Year 7 Roadmap, and will no doubt impact the plans for years to come."