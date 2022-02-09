Dead by Daylight Update Comes With Content Changes

A new Dead by Daylight update — update 5.5.2 — is live on Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes, which Behaviour Interactive have released to provide information and insight into every change and fix the update has made. And it’s not the biggest update, comprised mostly of bug fixes. However, it does have some content changes involving Boil Over and Rite of The Executioner.

While we know what the update does, we don’t know how big or small the file size of the update is, meaning we don’t have any information on how long or short the download will be. The patch notes are on the smaller side and the update is largely limited to bug fixes opposed to new content additions, so the file size should be on the smaller side, but, for now, this is just speculation.

Below, you can check out the official patch notes in their entirety, courtesy of the Dead by Daylight forums:

Content:

Boil Over: Changed to give 33% of current wiggle progress when falling from great heights (was a flat 25% increase). Dev Note: This change prevents abuse of Boil Over in specific map locations where the killer has no choice but to drop from a height. It still stays relevant for longer walks and especially for basement access. At over 75% wiggle progress, it still results in an insta-drop.

Changed “Rite of The Executioner” Daily Ritual to require sending 2 Survivors to Cages of Atonement (was 4)

Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue that caused some players to encounter a Grade Reset after updating to patch 5.5.1. Note: This issue was only visual.

Fixed an issue that caused the Wraiths Withering Vine cosmetic to erroneously be unlocked for all players.

Fixed an issue that caused the Hillbilly’s Fable Acres Delivery torso cosmetic to clip into the camera when hooking a Survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused the HUD score alerts to lose their formatting when using the Large Text setting.

Fixed an issue that caused players with at least 1 game played but 0 pips to not receive any reward at the end of season.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nemesis’ tentacle strike recovery animation to be missing when too close to an asset.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to not be able to lunge after a blink if the attack input is pressed before the end of the blink.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse’s second blink to be delayed and thus cover less distance.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse not to enter fatigue when having a grab validation fail after blinking.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse’s hand not to close properly when charging a chain blink.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to be able to blink out of bounds past the exit threshold in the Springwood maps.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to be able to blink out of bounds past the exit threshold in the Backwater Swamp maps.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors to use ”Dead Hard” to jump on rocks near the Ferry Boat.

Fixed an issue that caused Jonah’s tablet to be visible on the floor of the Vat room in The Game map.

Fixed an issue that caused hooks in the Eyrie of Crows map to be missing the white glow from Scourge Hook perks.

Fixed an issue that caused a small part of the Entity to stretch when a Survivor is sacrificed.

Fixed an issue that caused the exit prompt to become unresponsive after adding a friend in the Friends List.

Fixed an issue that may have caused the game to become stuck when joining an almost full survivor lobby (PS4/PS5 only)

